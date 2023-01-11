Felicity Huffman Is Set for a TV Comeback: Everything We Know

Huffman and McMann will debut during an episode of The Good Doctor titled "The Good Lawyer" (confusing, we know), airing on March 6, with future plans for the series still up in the air.

It's been over two-and-a-half years since Huffman has appeared on-screen. She last co-starred in the Netflix's limited series When They See Us, about the Central Park Five, which actually premiered on the streamer nearly three months after her March 12 arrest in relation to the admissions scandal.

As part of the investigation, the Desperate Housewives alum eventually admitted to paying a college admissions consultant $15,000 to have a proctor change her daughter Sophia Macy's answers after she took the SAT.

Huffman plead guilty to charges of mail fraud and honest services mail fraud in May 2019 and completed 11 days of her 14-day sentence in October of that year.

"I would like to apologize again to my daughter, my husband, my family and the educational community for my actions," the actress said at her Sept. 2019 sentencing hearing. "And I especially want to apologize to the students who work hard every day to get into college, and to their parents who make tremendous sacrifices supporting their children. I have learned a lot over the last six months about my flaws as a person."