Ulta 24-Hour Flash Sale: Save 50% on Perricone MD, First Aid Beauty, Dime, Youthforia, and More

Give your skin the care it deserves and stick to your budget with these can't-miss Ulta deals from Loops, Loli Beauty, Perricone MD, First Aid Beauty, Dime, and Youthforia.

By Marenah Dobin Jan 12, 2023 12:30 PMTags
E! Insider, Ulta Love Your Skin SaleGetty Images

If one of your 2023 goals is to take better care of your skin, this is the perfect time to switch up your beauty routine and actually stick to it with some great products from Ulta. Ulta's Love Your Skin Sale is here, which means you can save 50% on highly effective, top-selling skincare products. Every day of the sale has different deals for you to shop.

You can get amazing products for 50% off, but there's just one problem: these deals only last for 24 hours. If you see a product you've been dying to try or if you just want to stock up on your favorites, this is the best time to shop.

Today, you can get major deals on products from Perricone MD, First Aid Beauty, Dime, Youthforia, Loops, Loli Beauty, and more. Check out the products that are on sale below... before they sell out! Oh, and Platinum/Diamond members get free shipping when they shop the sale items (no minimum order value needed).

Today's Skincare Steals

Dime Eyelash Boost Serum

This eyelash serum has 5,600+ 5-star reviews, with one shopper sharing, "I damaged my lashes with lash extensions, not to mention I ripped out my last lash extensions set because they were bothering me. I started using this lash serum about 1-2 months after my lashes are so long I love it pleasantly surprised."

Another reviewed, "It really works. I've been using another brand for a while and had some results but once I started using this one... HOLY COW. Never had eyelashes so long!" 

$48
$24
Ulta

Perricone MD Essential Fx Acyl-Glutathione Eyelid Lift Serum

Apply this serum to target eyelid creases, crepiness, puffiness, uneven texture, and drooping. You will see a brighter, renewed-looking eye area with improved elasticity, according to the brand.

A fan of the product shared, "I am 32 and sleep on my face, which has unfortunately led to sagging on my upper eyelids, with one being noticeably worse than the other. I was seriously contemplating an eye lift - until I tried this product!! NOTICEABLE results after only applying twice. I am a total believer in this product and will continue to use it indefinitely. So happy I found it!" Another advised, "Use in the morning before makeup to lift skin on upper lids. It works much better than other products I've used. Perricone skincare is worth the expense."

$122
$61
Ulta

Loops Variety Loop Face Mask Set

Use one of these sheet masks for just 10 minutes to treat your skin. Here's what's in the set:

  1. Sunrise Service - brightens and depuffs tired-looking skin
  2. Night Shift - soothes and repairs while preventing moisture loss
  3. Clean Slate - deep-cleanses pores and replenishes lost hydration
  4. Double Take - boosts radiance and creates a smooth, even canvas
  5. Weekly Reset - revitalizes dullness and stimulates collagen production
$35
$18
Ulta

First Aid Beauty Ultra Repair Face Moisturizer

If you're looking for a moisturizer that's super hydrating, but not heavy, this is the one. A shopper said, "HOLY GRAIL. I've been a skincare junky for years and years. I decided to try this one out after never finding the perfect balance between not too heavy and not too thin. This is incredible. Absorbs right into the skin, moisture you can see and feel without being tacky or heavy. Will buy this forever so please never stop making it!! I have even converted a few of my girlfriends who work for plastic surgeons and use that fancy medical grade skincare that costs $300. They LOVE this for daily use. Give it a go!!!"

Another reviewed, "My ultimate go to moisturizer!!! This had been one of my favorite ones! I haven't broken out in YEARS! It keeps my skin super moisturized and feels so smooth and velvety! Love it!!"

 

 

$28
$14
Ulta

Perricone MD Cold Plasma+ Eye

Target crow's feet, puffiness and dark circles around the eye area with Perricone MD Cold Plasma+ Eye.

A shopper said, "The Perricone MD cold plasma eye cream works! First tried it during a 21 days of beauty sale and loved it. The reg. price kept me from buying it again. When I use it I constantly receive questions about what I use because my under eye area looks great compared to other women my age. (48) Just gonna have to start saving for the product and/or Splurging on 2 when it pops up in a sale. A little goes a long way, it's very moisturizing. Have to keep using it, results disappear when I use other eye creams. Eye cream cost less than plastic surgery."

Another raved, "This is an absolutely excellent eye cream. I have seen an improvement in my full orbital area including line reduction, de-puffing, brightness, and it glides on smooth as silk. Make sure to apply over the bridge of your nose to reduce frown creases!!! Worth every penny!!!"

$135
$68
Ulta

Youthforia PREGAME SETTING SPRAY Moisturizing Skin Serum

Lock in your makeup with this moisturizing setting spray. The formula has a pink tint which livens up dull skin.

A shopper said, "This helps set your makeup while giving you a nice vibrance to your face. A new favorite that I'll always want to have on hand."

Another reviewed, "This setting spray kept my makeup fresh and perfect even after an hour long bike ride in the sun! Love love love!!"

 

 

$36
$`8
Ulta

Perricone MD Cold Plasma Plus+ Sub-D/Neck

According to the brand, this product "promotes the most visible signs of a youthful-looking neck and a firm, sculpted jawline." A fan of the product echoed those sentiments, sharing, "This product creates a tightening sensation, and I saw improvement right away. The improvement continues the longer it's on. I will post a photo if Ulta allows me to attach it."

Another said, "Started using this along with the cold plasma+. Holy cow this stuff works wonders. I'm 51 and had some turkey neck going on. After just a few days that diminished greatly. Now after 3 weeks my neck looks amazing."

 

$135
$68
Ulta

Perricone MD High Potency Classics: Face Finishing & Firming Moisturizer

Perricone MD High Potency Classics: Face Finishing & Firming Moisturizer instantly hydrates skin, the brand claims. It plumps, firms, and smooths skin over time to create a radiant complexion, according to Perricone MD.

A shopper reviewed, "Great product- it tightens and firms sagging skin. I've definitely noticed the difference with how my skin looks along my jawline. It also does a great job of keeping my skin moisturized no matter what the season is. I no longer have to switch to a different moisturizer during the summer or winter months."

 

 

$65
$35
Ulta

LOLI Beauty Plum Elixir Organic Revitalizing Face Oil

Use this multitasking oil to hydrate your skin and hair. A shopper said, "Best oil. This is my favorite face product I use. It's lightweight and really effective. I rarely get blemishes now and my skin glows nonstop!"

Another reviewed, "Best Face Oil I've Ever Used. I have combination, aging skin (I'm over 50) and I've tried many face oils because lotions sometimes don't have enough moisture for my dry spots. This stuff does not make me oily, it absorbs very well, and has a very mild smell."

$68
$34
Ulta

Weekly Reset Rejuvenating Eye Mask

Use these retinol eye masks to rejuvenate your skin. The brand claims that these "help reduce fine lines and plump the eye area, while also hydrating, brightening and nourishing."

A shopper said, "Wow!! I have never used a mask because I was nervous I would breakout or it would make my skin uncomfortable. I tried this and my skin was INSTANTLY amazing!!! It did exactly what it said it could do. I woke up and it feels wonderful!!! I'm hooked!!!"

$5
$3
Ulta

