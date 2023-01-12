Ulta 24-Hour Flash Sale: Save 50% on Perricone MD, First Aid Beauty, Dime, Youthforia, and More

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
If one of your 2023 goals is to take better care of your skin, this is the perfect time to switch up your beauty routine and actually stick to it with some great products from Ulta. Ulta's Love Your Skin Sale is here, which means you can save 50% on highly effective, top-selling skincare products. Every day of the sale has different deals for you to shop.
You can get amazing products for 50% off, but there's just one problem: these deals only last for 24 hours. If you see a product you've been dying to try or if you just want to stock up on your favorites, this is the best time to shop.
Today, you can get major deals on products from Perricone MD, First Aid Beauty, Dime, Youthforia, Loops, Loli Beauty, and more. Check out the products that are on sale below... before they sell out! Oh, and Platinum/Diamond members get free shipping when they shop the sale items (no minimum order value needed).
Today's Skincare Steals
Dime Eyelash Boost Serum
This eyelash serum has 5,600+ 5-star reviews, with one shopper sharing, "I damaged my lashes with lash extensions, not to mention I ripped out my last lash extensions set because they were bothering me. I started using this lash serum about 1-2 months after my lashes are so long I love it pleasantly surprised."
Another reviewed, "It really works. I've been using another brand for a while and had some results but once I started using this one... HOLY COW. Never had eyelashes so long!"
Perricone MD Essential Fx Acyl-Glutathione Eyelid Lift Serum
Apply this serum to target eyelid creases, crepiness, puffiness, uneven texture, and drooping. You will see a brighter, renewed-looking eye area with improved elasticity, according to the brand.
A fan of the product shared, "I am 32 and sleep on my face, which has unfortunately led to sagging on my upper eyelids, with one being noticeably worse than the other. I was seriously contemplating an eye lift - until I tried this product!! NOTICEABLE results after only applying twice. I am a total believer in this product and will continue to use it indefinitely. So happy I found it!" Another advised, "Use in the morning before makeup to lift skin on upper lids. It works much better than other products I've used. Perricone skincare is worth the expense."
Loops Variety Loop Face Mask Set
Use one of these sheet masks for just 10 minutes to treat your skin. Here's what's in the set:
- Sunrise Service - brightens and depuffs tired-looking skin
- Night Shift - soothes and repairs while preventing moisture loss
- Clean Slate - deep-cleanses pores and replenishes lost hydration
- Double Take - boosts radiance and creates a smooth, even canvas
- Weekly Reset - revitalizes dullness and stimulates collagen production
First Aid Beauty Ultra Repair Face Moisturizer
If you're looking for a moisturizer that's super hydrating, but not heavy, this is the one. A shopper said, "HOLY GRAIL. I've been a skincare junky for years and years. I decided to try this one out after never finding the perfect balance between not too heavy and not too thin. This is incredible. Absorbs right into the skin, moisture you can see and feel without being tacky or heavy. Will buy this forever so please never stop making it!! I have even converted a few of my girlfriends who work for plastic surgeons and use that fancy medical grade skincare that costs $300. They LOVE this for daily use. Give it a go!!!"
Another reviewed, "My ultimate go to moisturizer!!! This had been one of my favorite ones! I haven't broken out in YEARS! It keeps my skin super moisturized and feels so smooth and velvety! Love it!!"
Perricone MD Cold Plasma+ Eye
Target crow's feet, puffiness and dark circles around the eye area with Perricone MD Cold Plasma+ Eye.
A shopper said, "The Perricone MD cold plasma eye cream works! First tried it during a 21 days of beauty sale and loved it. The reg. price kept me from buying it again. When I use it I constantly receive questions about what I use because my under eye area looks great compared to other women my age. (48) Just gonna have to start saving for the product and/or Splurging on 2 when it pops up in a sale. A little goes a long way, it's very moisturizing. Have to keep using it, results disappear when I use other eye creams. Eye cream cost less than plastic surgery."
Another raved, "This is an absolutely excellent eye cream. I have seen an improvement in my full orbital area including line reduction, de-puffing, brightness, and it glides on smooth as silk. Make sure to apply over the bridge of your nose to reduce frown creases!!! Worth every penny!!!"
Youthforia PREGAME SETTING SPRAY Moisturizing Skin Serum
Lock in your makeup with this moisturizing setting spray. The formula has a pink tint which livens up dull skin.
A shopper said, "This helps set your makeup while giving you a nice vibrance to your face. A new favorite that I'll always want to have on hand."
Another reviewed, "This setting spray kept my makeup fresh and perfect even after an hour long bike ride in the sun! Love love love!!"
Perricone MD Cold Plasma Plus+ Sub-D/Neck
According to the brand, this product "promotes the most visible signs of a youthful-looking neck and a firm, sculpted jawline." A fan of the product echoed those sentiments, sharing, "This product creates a tightening sensation, and I saw improvement right away. The improvement continues the longer it's on. I will post a photo if Ulta allows me to attach it."
Another said, "Started using this along with the cold plasma+. Holy cow this stuff works wonders. I'm 51 and had some turkey neck going on. After just a few days that diminished greatly. Now after 3 weeks my neck looks amazing."
Perricone MD High Potency Classics: Face Finishing & Firming Moisturizer
Perricone MD High Potency Classics: Face Finishing & Firming Moisturizer instantly hydrates skin, the brand claims. It plumps, firms, and smooths skin over time to create a radiant complexion, according to Perricone MD.
A shopper reviewed, "Great product- it tightens and firms sagging skin. I've definitely noticed the difference with how my skin looks along my jawline. It also does a great job of keeping my skin moisturized no matter what the season is. I no longer have to switch to a different moisturizer during the summer or winter months."
LOLI Beauty Plum Elixir Organic Revitalizing Face Oil
Use this multitasking oil to hydrate your skin and hair. A shopper said, "Best oil. This is my favorite face product I use. It's lightweight and really effective. I rarely get blemishes now and my skin glows nonstop!"
Another reviewed, "Best Face Oil I've Ever Used. I have combination, aging skin (I'm over 50) and I've tried many face oils because lotions sometimes don't have enough moisture for my dry spots. This stuff does not make me oily, it absorbs very well, and has a very mild smell."
Weekly Reset Rejuvenating Eye Mask
Use these retinol eye masks to rejuvenate your skin. The brand claims that these "help reduce fine lines and plump the eye area, while also hydrating, brightening and nourishing."
A shopper said, "Wow!! I have never used a mask because I was nervous I would breakout or it would make my skin uncomfortable. I tried this and my skin was INSTANTLY amazing!!! It did exactly what it said it could do. I woke up and it feels wonderful!!! I'm hooked!!!"
Ulta Love Your Skin Sale
Week 1 Skincare Deals
January 1
- IT Cosmetics Confidence in an Eye Cream Anti-Aging Peptide Eye Cream, $20
- IT Cosmetics Hello Results Wrinkle-Reducing Daily Retinol Serum-in-Cream, $35
- IT Cosmetics Hello Results Baby-Smooth Glycolic Acid Peel + Caring Oil, $30
- Fresh Soy Face Cleanser, $20
- Nuface Fix Line Smoothing Device, $80
- StriVectin SD Advanced Plus Intensive Moisturizing Concentrate For Wrinkles & Stretch Marks, $41-$70
January 2
- Skyn Iceland Dissolving Microneedle Eye Patches With Hyaluronic Acid and Peptides, $8
- Skyn Iceland Hydro Cool Firming Eye Gels, $17
- Clinique Smart Clinical Repair Wrinkle Correcting Eye Cream, $28
- Clinique Smart Clinical Repair Wrinkle Correcting Cream, $34
- Clinique Smart Clinical Repair Wrinkle Correcting Rich Cream, $34
- Tarte Knockout Daily Exfoliating Cleanser, $12
- Tarte Knockout Tingling Treatment Toner With 10% Acid Complex, $20
- Tarte Knockout Texture & Pore Refining Pads, $18
- Tarte Knockout Brightening Gel Moisturizer, $20
- Tarte Knockout 10% Acid Complex Serum, $20
- Proactiv 3-Step Acne Treatment System, $18
January 3
- Juice Beauty STEM CELLULAR Anti-Wrinkle Booster Serum, $40
- Juice Beauty STEM CELLULAR Anti-Wrinkle Moisturizer, $35
- Juice Beauty STEM CELLULAR Lifting Neck Cream, $30
- Truly Unicorn Fruit Body Butter, $12
- Murad Nutrient-Charged Water Gel, $36
- Kate Somerville EradiKate Acne Treatment, $14
January 4
- MAËLYS Cosmetics B-Tight Lift & Firm Booty Mask, $25
- Patchology FlashPatch Rejuvenating Eye Gels, $25
- ZitSticka GOO GETTER Surface Zit Hydrocolloid Patch, $8
- Kinship Supermello Hyaluronic Gel Cream Moisturizer, $13
- PÜR Get A Lift Firming Facial Cream, $20
- PÜR 4-in-1 Cloud Cream Gel-to-Water Hydrating Essence Moisturizer, $19
- Michael Todd Beauty Soniclear Petite Patented Antimicrobial Facial Sonic Skin Cleansing Brush, $60
January 5
- Shiseido Benefiance Wrinkle Smoothing Eye Cream, $32
- L'Occitane Shea Butter Hand Cream, $15
- GLAMGLOW GLOWSTARTER Mega Illuminating Moisturizer, $25
January 6
- Bobbi Brown Hydrating Face Cream, $33
- First Aid Beauty Facial Radiance Pads, $18
- boscia MakeUp-BreakUp Cool Cleansing Oil, $19
- boscia Purifying Cleansing Gel, $16
- Erborian CC Crème, $23
- Erborian CC Red Correct, $23
January 7
- Clinique Moisture Surge 100H Auto-Replenishing Hydrator Moisturizer, $14
- BeautyBio Get That Glow GloPRO Facial Microneedling Discovery Set, $100
- COSRX Advanced Snail 96 Mucin Power Essence, $13
- Avène Tolerance Control Skin Recovery Cream, $18
- Avène Tolerance Control Skin Recovery Balm, $18
Week 2 Skincare Deals
January 8
- Lancôme Advanced Génifique Wrinkle & Dark Circle Eye Cream, $35
- Philosophy Hope In A Jar Water Cream Hyaluronic Glow Moisturizer, $21
- TAN-LUXE THE FACE- Illuminating Self-Tan Drops, $25
- TAN-LUXE THE BODY- Illuminating Self-Tan Drops, $30
- Kiehl's Since 1851 Ultimate Strength Hand Salve, $16
- ULTA Beauty Collection Rose Quartz Facial Roller, $10
- ULTA Beauty Collection Advanced Cleansing Rotating Facial Cleansing Brush, $13
- ULTA Beauty Collection Sonic Facial Cleansing Brush, $22
- ULTA Beauty Collection Cold Therapy Stainless Steel Face Roller, $10
January 9
- StriVectin TL Advanced Tightening Neck Cream PLUS, $30-$48
- Sunday Riley C.E.O. Glow Vitamin C and Turmeric Face Oil, $20
- Florence by Mills Floating Under The Eyes Depuffing Gel Pads, $17
- IT Cosmetics Bye Bye Makeup 3-in-1 Makeup Melting Cleansing Balm, $21
January 10
- Exuviance AGE REVERSE + Rebuild-5 Firming & Moisturizing Face Cream, $48
- Fur Oil, $26
- Dermablend Continuous Correction Tone-Evening CC Cream SPF 50+, $20
- Vichy LiftActiv Vitamin C Brightening Face Serum, $17
- Vichy LiftActiv Vitamin B3 Face Serum for Dark Spots & Wrinkles, $20
- Vichy LiftActiv Supreme H.A. Wrinkle Corrector, $19
January 11
- Meaningful Beauty Youth Activating Melon Serum, $38
- Crepe Erase Advanced Body Repair Treatment Ultra, $42
- Elizabeth Arden Hyaluronic Acid Ceramide Capsules Hydra-Plumping Serum, $27-$57
- Urban Skin Rx Pro Strength Resurfacing Vitamin C Cleansing Bar, $16
- Kopari Beauty Tri-Peptide Lip Cloud, $12
January 12
- Perricone MD Cold Plasma Plus+ Sub-D/Neck, $68
- Perricone MD High Potency Classics: Face Finishing & Firming Moisturizer, $35
- Perricone MD Cold Plasma+ Eye, $55
- Perricone MD Essential Fx Acyl-Glutathione Eyelid Lift Serum, $61
- Perricone MD High Potency Growth Factor Firming & Lifting Eye Serum, $36
- Perricone MD High Potency Classics Nutritive Cleanser, $18
- DIME Eyelash Boost Serum, $24
- LOOPS Variety Loop Face Mask Set, $18
- Youthforia PREGAME SETTING SPRAY Moisturizing Skin Serum, $18
- LOOPS Weekly Reset Rejuvenating Eye Mask Set, $13
- LOLI Beauty Plum Elixir Organic Revitalizing Face Oil, $34
- WLDKAT Yucca + Lactic Acid Liquid Exfoliator, $13
- Vacation Classic Lotion SPF 30 Sunscreen, $9
- UOMA Beauty Trippin Smooth Primer, $15
- First Aid Beauty Ultra Repair Face Moisturizer, $14
January 13
- Lancôme Bi-Facil Double Action Eye Makeup Remover, $16
- Murad Retinol Youth Renewal Eye Serum, $45
- Beekman 1802 Milk Drops Ceramide Serum, $23
- Tula Secret Solution Pro-Glycolic 10% Resurfacing Treatment Toner, $23
January 14
- Kylie Skin Foaming Face Wash, $13
- Kylie Skin Makeup Melting Cleanser, $15
- Kylie Skin Clarifying Cleansing Gel, $13
- Peter Thomas Roth Water Drench Hyaluronic Cloud Cream Hydrating Moisturizer, $27
- Dermalogica Age Smart MultiVitamin Power Firm, $34
- PMD Personal Microderm Pro - Microdermabrasion Tool, $100
- L'Occitane Immortelle Overnight Reset Oil-in-Serum, $33
Week 3 Skincare Deals
January 15
- Estée Lauder Advanced Night Repair Synchronized Multi-Recovery Complex Serum, $27
- OSEA Undaria Algae Body Oil, $26
- Tula Filter Primer Blurring & Moisturizing Primer, $19
- Tula Filter Primer Luminizing & Moisturizing Primer - First Light, $19
- Josie Maran Argan Pro-Retinol Eye Cream, $21
January 16
- DERMAFLASH LUXE+ Advanced Sonic Dermaplaning + Peach Fuzz Removal, $100
- DERMAFLASH The Essentials 4-Week Sonic Dermaplaning Refill Kit, $15
- StriVectin Line BlurFector Instant Wrinkle Blurring Primer, $20
- Origins GinZing Energizing Gel Cream with Caffeine & Niacinamide, $18
January 17
- PEACH & LILY Glass Skin Refining Serum, $20
- Skin Gym Rose Quartz Crystal Sculpty Heart Gua Sha Tool, $16
- PEACH & LILY Pure Peach Retinoic Eye Cream, $22
January 18
- BeautyStat Cosmetics Universal C Skin Refiner, $43
- INDIE LEE CoQ-10 Toner, $18
- SAND & SKY Australian Pink Clay - Porefining Face Mask, $20
- Origins High-Potency Night-A-Mins Resurfacing Cream with Fruit-Derived AHAs, $26
January 19
- Tarte Multipurpose Vegan Maracuja Oil, $24
- ELEMIS Pro-Collagen Cleansing Balm, $33
- ELEMIS Pro-Collagen Naked Cleansing Balm, $33
- ELEMIS Pro-Collagen Rose Cleansing Balm, $33
- Peter Thomas Roth Water Drench Hyaluronic Liquid Gel Cloud Serum, $34
- Jack Black Double Duty Face Moisturizer SPF 20, $15
- Clinique For Men Face Scrub, $12
- MASON MAN Legendary Grooming Kit, $11
- MASON MAN Essentials Shaving Kit, $10
January 20
- Kopari Beauty Moisture Whipped Ceramide Cream, $21
- Dr. Brandt Pores No More Pore Refiner Primer, $23
- Benefit Cosmetics The POREfessional Pore Minimizing Primer, $16
- Beekman 1802 Golden Booster Amla Berry Vitamin C Brightening Serum, $14
- Beekman 1802 Dream Booster Bakuchiol Better Aging Serum, $14
- Beekman 1802 Smooth Booster Willow Bark Exfoliating Serum, $14
January 21
- Clinique Clarifying Lotion 2 - Dry Combination, $10
- Clinique Clarifying Lotion 3 - For Combination Oily Skin, $10
- Clinique Clarifying Lotion 4 - For Oily Skin, $10
- Clinique Clarifying Lotion 1 - Very Dry to Dry, $10
- Mario Badescu Glass Bottle Drying Lotion, $9
- Mario Badescu Drying Patch, $9
- Clarins Bright Plus Serum, $42
- Foreo LUNA Mini 3, $90
- Philosophy Purity Made Simple Pore Extractor Exfoliating Clay Mask, $19
Still shopping? Check out this $100 deal on a beauty product bundle worth $431 with items from Sunday Riley, Oribe, Kate Somerville, Tula, Elemis, and more top brands.