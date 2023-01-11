See Which Real Housewives of Miami Stars Ends Up in a Wheelchair in Wild Midseason Trailer

Watch : Nicole Martin Talks Wedding & RHOM Season 5

If you thought the drama was hot on the first half of The Real Housewives of Miami season five, things have only started to boil up.

After all, the Peacock series' new midseason trailer ends with two cast members seemingly getting into a physical altercation on the beach, followed by a shot of star Adriana de Moura being rolled around in a wheelchair with what looks like a bandage on her right ankle.

While fans will have to tune in to find out what caused the star's injury, the sneak peek does tease several heated moments between Adriana and her fellow OG RHOM star Marysol Patton.

During a lunch with the cast, Adriana tells her co-star, "Your ex-boyfriend, we know he told me, 'I was never in love with Marysol.'"

And after Adriana later tells Marysol, "You don't know what I felt, bitch," at a cast dinner—which just so happens to take place at the beach—Marysol claps back by saying, "I'm not gonna accept this apology because you f--ked yourself."