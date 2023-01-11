See Which Real Housewives of Miami Stars Ends Up in a Wheelchair in Wild Midseason Trailer

If you thought the drama was hot on the first half of The Real Housewives of Miami season five, things have only started to boil up.
After all, the Peacock series' new midseason trailer ends with two cast members seemingly getting into a physical altercation on the beach, followed by a shot of star Adriana de Moura being rolled around in a wheelchair with what looks like a bandage on her right ankle.
While fans will have to tune in to find out what caused the star's injury, the sneak peek does tease several heated moments between Adriana and her fellow OG RHOM star Marysol Patton.
During a lunch with the cast, Adriana tells her co-star, "Your ex-boyfriend, we know he told me, 'I was never in love with Marysol.'"
And after Adriana later tells Marysol, "You don't know what I felt, bitch," at a cast dinner—which just so happens to take place at the beach—Marysol claps back by saying, "I'm not gonna accept this apology because you f--ked yourself."
But it's not just the two friends who will go head-to-head during the latter half of this season. In the trailer, Nicole Martin accuses Larsa Pippen of being an "arsonist," telling Alexia Nepola, "I could lose my f--king job for that dumbass accusation."
Alexia is also shown calling one of the ladies "a fake bitch," adding, "You deserve all of what you have because you're a bad person."
But for as many intense moments as the midseason trailer teases, there are also plenty of fun times in store—from the cast dancing at a strip club, water park trips, fun parties and more.
Not to mention, Julia Lemigova notes that she and her wife Martina Navratilova—who was recently diagnosed with throat and breast cancer—have "started calling the adoption agencies," albeit, "not so successfully."
See what chaotic moments are in store for the cast—which also includes Guerdy Abraira, Lisa Hochstein and Kiki Barth—in the full trailer above.
New episodes of The Real Housewives of Miami premiere Thursdays on Peacock.
(E! and Peacock are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)