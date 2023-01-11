Ellen Pompeo's Farewell to Seattle Begins in New Grey's Anatomy Sneak Peek

Watch : Ellen Pompeo's Heartfelt Message to Grey's Anatomy Fans Amid Exit

All good things must come to an end.

After 19 seasons and more than 400 episodes, Ellen Pompeo is finally ready to scrub out from Grey's Anatomy.

While the news of Meredith Grey's upcoming exit has been official since the August announcement, a new Jan. 11 sneak peek of the mid-season premiere gives viewers their first look at one of her final episodes (Pompeo is also expected to appear in the season 19 finale later this spring).

"This is where I learned to be a doctor. This is the place where I found my family, the place where I fell in love," Pompeo's voiceover states in the ABC clip. "Sometimes change is good. Sometimes change is everything."

That sentiment is true for both the actress and the character, who have been with the show since its debut in 2005. Pompeo previously told Drew Barrymore her plans for life after Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital have everything to do with her family.

"I have a lot that I'm doing," the mother of three to Stella, 13, Sienna, 8, and Eli, 6, with husband Chris Ivery said on The Drew Barrymore Show in December. "I have three kids, so I take care of them. It's really important for me to be around for them and be more present for them."