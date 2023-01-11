Harry Styles' Fate in the Marvel Cinematic Universe Revealed

Watch : Harry Styles' Fate in the MCU Has Been Revealed

You may not have seen the last of Harry Styles in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

On the Jan. 11 episode of Deadline's podcast Crew Call, Marvel executive Nate Moore revealed the fate of the singer's character Eros, a.k.a. Starfox, brother of Thanos, who first appeared in a post-credits scene of the 2021 movie Eternals along with his assistant Pip the Troll, voiced by Patton Oswalt.

"We certainly didn't cast Harry for a tag," Moore, who also produced Chloé Zhao's film, said on the podcast. "There are more stories to be told with that character."

The executive continued, "He's fascinating. He has a really interesting connection with Thanos—they're half-brothers, they share the same father. He's a complicated character, but a really fun character."

Moore also complimented the Don't Worry Darling actor, saying, "Having met Harry Styles, he is as charming as you think you want him to be and I think there's no limit to how popular that character's going to be, once we get to bring him back."