Does Prince Harry Fact Check The Crown? He Says…

Prince Harry is, quite literally, a royal watcher.
The Duke of Sussex stopped by The Late Show with Stephen Colbert on Jan. 10, where he was asked by host Stephen Colbert if he's ever watched The Crown, the Netflix drama about the reign of Harry's late grandmother Queen Elizabeth II—and the controversies and scandals within the royal family. And he admitted, "I have actually watched The Crown."
When asked which seasons he's watched, Harry said, "The older stuff and the more recent stuff." So...all five seasons?
Stephen, half-jokingly, followed up by asking Harry if he fact checks the show—which has often run into controversy for its interpretation of events—to which Harry responded by pulling out a fake pen and paper and taking notes.
"Yes," he responded, "I do, actually."
Harry, on The Late Show promoting his memoir Spare, then pointed to his book on Stephen's desk and said, "By the way, another reason why it's so important that history has it right."
(For the record, we did our own fact checking of The Crown's fifth season, which you can read here.)
This isn't the first time Harry's talked about viewing the hit Netflix series. He was previously asked about tuning into The Crown during an appearance on The Late Late Show with James Corden in February 2021.
"It's fictional, but it's loosely based on the truth," he told James Corden at the time. "I am way more comfortable with The Crown than I am seeing the stories written about my family or my wife or myself. Because it's the difference between, that is obviously fiction, take it how you will, but this is being reported on as fact because you're supposedly news. I have a real issue with that."
For the fourth season of The Crown—which documents the royal family from 1979 through the early 1990s—introduced Princess Diana (then played by Emma Corrin), subsequently casting actors as young versions of Harry and his brother Prince William.
All five seasons of The Crown are available to stream on Netflix. The sixth season, which will chronicle the tragic death of Diana—now played by Elizabeth Debicki—is currently in production.
For more royal reactions to The Crown's dramatic re-telling of events, keep scrolling.