We'd Love for MTV's The Challenge to Cast These 21 Reality Stars

Now that MTV's The Challenge has brought in competitors from several other reality TV franchises like Big Brother, we’d like to slip a few new names into the suggestions box.

By Tierney Bricker Jan 11, 2023 11:30 PMTags
TVReality TVCelebritiesFeaturesEntertainmentThe Challenge
Watch: Why MTV's "The Challenge" Stars Keep Coming Back

The biggest challenge for The Challenge? Finding new stars.

When the show first premiered in 1998, MTV simply brought together cast members from two of its most popular franchises—The Real World and Road Rules—to assemble an all-star reality TV cast. But with those shows no longer airing (the last Real World aired in 2017 and Road Rules veered off course 2007), The Challenge has had to evolve, first by pulling in Challengers from the network's other shows, including Are You the One?, then opening up the casting pool to other franchises. Now, there are more Big Brother alums competing than veterans from The Real World, with The Challenge also discovering talent from international series as well. But not every newcomer is able to make the transition from their original show to the T.J. Lavin-hosted game, now in its 38th season. For every Kaycee Clark or Devin Walker, there's a Nam Vo or Berna Canbeldek. Who? Exactly. 

So, what makes for a good prospective Challenger? Casting lead Skye Topic previously revealed to E! News what she looks for in a rookie. 

"A big part of it is how they pop in the interview sitdowns," Topic explained in a 2021 interview. "I'll do them pre-production and sometimes you'll see someone pop on their show and then you're like, 'Oh, is this person a Challenger?' You'll realize maybe they're not."

photos
See Chris "C.T." Tamburello's Transformation on The Challenge Over the Years

A key element Topic's team is looking for is versatility, in addition to just being good TV.

"You have to have a pretty political mind to play our game well," she explained, "because it's not just about can they scale a beam above the water for 20 minutes, but can they do that and then get back to the house and start navigating how I keep myself out of elimination? That part is equally as difficult."

Karen Epstein Photography 2020/MTV

While scouting, Topic said the casting crew is "not really looking at anything specific," and that they "scour through all the shows, we'll see who popped and then sometimes I'll scour through someone I thought was good and see who they're friends with. A lot of these reality show contestants are friends with each other."

Trending Stories

1

Breaking Down the Shocking End of the Sister Wives Marriages

2

This NSFW Confession From Prince Harry Will Leave You Royally Flushed

3

Austin Butler and Kaia Gerber Put Burning Love on Display After Globes

In the current season, veterans were able to bring in their significant other, friend or family member as their partner, thanks to the Ride or Dies theme. The current edition also brought rookies from German series The Mole and Prince Charming entered the mix. Basically, no one is off limits. Which got us thinking: Of everyone in the reality TV oeuvre, who would we love to see go head-to-head with Johnny Bananas in a Hall Brawl or be the latest person to hook up with Faysal "Fessy" Shafaat?

The answer, it turns out, is not brief. We dove deep to assemble a line-up of 21 reality TV stars we would love to see compete on The Challenge. Hope to see you ever so soon:

Taylor Hale and Joseph Abdin
Taylor Hale and Joseph Abdin

OG Show: Big Brother
Why: Taylor, the winner of the CBS reality series' 24th season (and recipient of America's Favorite Houseguest vote!), and Joseph enterained the idea of starting a shomance as a strategy during their time in the house, only to end up falling for each other for real. We can't think of a better way to test their love than by embarking on another reality TV competition together, especially given how Big Brother alums have fared on The Challenge in recent seasons. 

ABC; Getty Images
Greg Grippo, Victoria Fuller and Johnny DePhillipo

OG Show: Bachelor in Paradise
Why: Um, because we live for drama?! The Challenge is always at its best when the interpersonal relationships impact the game and is there a dynamic more complicated than that of this trio? (Quick recap for those not in the know: Johnny and Victoria agreed to forever on BIP's beach only to break up a short time later…just before Victoria decided to try things with pal Greg.) Just imagine Johnny's face whenever he would see his former fiancee and her new boyfriend canoodling in the communal kitchen. 

Hassen Salum/HBO Max
Casey Johnson and Garrett Morosky

OG Show: FBoy Island
Why: If f--kboys were created in a lab by bored scientists on their lunch break from doing important work, these bros from the HBO Max series—which was brutally cancelled after just two seasons, RIP!—would be their prototypes. Self-aware, sarcastic and, okay, slightly sinister, these self-defined bad boys were such standouts in season one, which ended with Garrett infamously choosing the money over his relationship with Sarah, that they were brought back for the sophomore outing.

Like Nelson Thomas and Cory Wharton (a.k.a. "the Young Bucks") several years ago, these two could definitely shake things up by entering the Challenge house together with a plan to take out the seasoned vets. And, of course, they'd probably be DTF.

Hassen Salum/HBO Max
Tamaris Sepulveda

OG Show: FBoy Island
Why: After Tamaris flipped the script in the season two finale by revealing herself to be the show's first F-girl when she chose the money over both of her suitors, we would love to see the trouble—both in the game and in romantic entanglements—she could stir up on The Challenge

MTV
Juliette Porter

OG Show: Siesta Key
Why: Not only is she already MTV talent, the swimsuit designer is also just good TV, thanks to her flare for the dramatic, funny one-liners and quick reflex when it comes to flying off the handle. 

Mark Boland/Getty Images
Adam Collard

OG Show: Love Island UK
Why: Honestly, the OG bombshell is just too damn hot to not be a constant figure on our TV screens. Two seasons in the villa was just not enough time! And, given his athleticism, Adam could pose a real physical threat. Did we mention he's hot?

John Phillips/Getty Images
Indiyah Polack and Dami Hope

OG Show: Love Island UK
Why: Watching the highs and lows of Indiyah and Dami's courtship was one of the highlights of the ITV hit's eighth season and we still have chills thinking of their icy exchange during the recoupling. ("May the best heartbreaker win!") So, we would love to see how Indiyah and Dami, who are currently dating, would navigate the politics of a very different house. 

CBS
Jonathan Young

OG Show: Survivor 
Why: The season 43 castaway is, without a doubt, the most physically dominant competitor to ever step foot on Survivor. Come on, he infamously won a challenge for his tribe single-handedly, while the other tribes couldn't even finish the competition as a group! Jonathan would be a great addition to truly test some of The Challenge's top dogs physically, though we're not sure he'd be able to outwit with his political game. 

Robert Voets/CBS via Getty Images
Ricard Foye

OG Show: Survivor 
Why: From the moment he appeared onscreen in season 41, viewers knew Ricard was going to be a force to be reckoned with in Fiji. And that he was, proving to be one of the most savage and strategic players in the modern era of the game when he brutally blindsided his number one ally, Shan Smith. Plus, he was also a challenge beast, had some of the season's best one-liners and has really great hair.  

Alberto E. Rodriguez for Getty Images
Tom Schwartz and Tom Sandoval

OG Show: Vanderpump Rules
Why: Forever a package deal, the Bravo stars and bar owners would bring a sense of whimsy and much-needed witticisms to the table, that is when they aren't drinking their competitors underneath it. 

Instagram
Tyler Baltierra

OG Show: Teen Mom
Why: After 14 (!) years on MTV, it would be fun to see the fan-favorite, who has been documenting his impressive fitness journey on social media for the last several years, let loose on the network's other hit series. And he would join an elite group of competitors who constantly talk about needing to win to set a good example for his children. (Yes, we are talking about you, Cory Wharton!)

Todd Williamson/E! Entertainment/NBC via Getty Images; Astrid Stawiarz/WireImage
Gabby Windey and Vinny Guadagnino

OG Show: Dancing With the Stars
Why: Sure, the reigning Bachelorette and the Jersey Shore star definitely have played up their are-they-or-aren't-they tension on social media during and after their time on the Disney+ competition, but, like a guido when they are around a tanning booth, we are powerless in the face of their palpable heat.

Bravo
Lindsay Hubbard

OG Show: Summer House 
Why: Oh, what we would give to see someone activate Lindsay before an elimination! Plus, the PR maven would be a surprising physical threat, given the iconic reveal that she was part of The Reserve Officer Training Corps (ROTC) as a teen.

Lifetime/Kinetic Content
Zach Justice

OG Show: Married At First Sight
Why: TBH, this guy should have been cast on The Bachelorette, not the Lifetime marriage experiment. His Instagram bio even leans into his unpopular turn: "Experience as a villain on MAFS S10." Naturally, following his not-at-all shocking divorce from Mindy Shiben, the next step would be for the aspiring health and wellness influencer to head to The Challenge to stir the pot.

Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images
Prince Harry

OG Show: Harry & Meghan
Why: Hey, an entertainment news team can dream!

The Challenge: Ride or Dies airs Wednesdays at 9 p.m. on MTV.

Watch E! News weeknights Monday through Thursday at 11:30 p.m., only on E!.

Trending Stories

1

Breaking Down the Shocking End of the Sister Wives Marriages

2

This NSFW Confession From Prince Harry Will Leave You Royally Flushed

3

Austin Butler and Kaia Gerber Put Burning Love on Display After Globes

4

Regina Hall Awkwardly Announces Kevin Costner's Golden Globes Absence

5

Prince Harry Addresses Rumor James Hewitt Is His Father