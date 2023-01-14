Why Now Was the Right Time for Teen Mom Alums Chelsea Houska and Cole DeBoer to Return to TV

Watch : Chip & Joanna Gaines: Any Couple Can Have What We Have

You know that idle fantasy you get when you've watch one too many HGTV shows? Like, I could totally flip houses. It can't be that hard.

"Even when we first got together, we would binge Fixer Upper and all those shows and I was like, 'This is so fun,'" Chelsea recalled to E! News in an exclusive interview. "And I'd always look at houses, like, 'Ooh, we could fix that up.'"

Then they did channel their inner contractors, overseeing the build of their South Dakota dream home: A sleek black farmhouse with a design aesthetic that embraces the belief there's no such thing as too much statement-making wallpaper. And, marveled Cole, "a lot of people gravitated toward it and we were like, well, maybe there's something here. We are really enjoying this and people like what we're doing, so let's just continue."