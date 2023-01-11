Tabitha Brown's Limited-Edition Target Collection Has Cute Kitchen Essentials & Vegan Food Starting at $3

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Tabitha Brown is serving up the cutest kitchen essentials and vegan food and snacks with her latest Target launch. The actress, social media star and vegan foodie brought her vibrant energy to this playful collection, and we simply cannot get enough of it.
The limited-edition collection with Target has all the Tabitha-approved kitchen essentials you need, from motivational water bottles and cutting boards to travel-size snack containers and vegan, gluten-free and organic snacks. The collection is defined by color and fun prints, which everyone could use a little bit of in their life! You can even purchase the ingredients you need to make her mouthwatering vegan recipes at home.
Keep scrolling for some of our favorite finds from Tabitha's Target launch. Things are selling out quick!
34oz Glass Water Bottle Clear - Tabitha Brown for Target
If you need a little motivation to stay hydrated, this glass water bottle is perfect. The inspirational messages will make it so much easier to drink water.
Vegan Black Garlic Dry Roasted Mixed Nuts - 9.5oz - Tabitha Brown For Target
These vegan black garlic dry roasted mixed nuts sound absolutely delectable. Add them to your cart and get to snacking!
11-inch x 21-inch Cutting Board Tan - Tabitha Brown for Target
Everyone needs a cutting board, no matter your kitchen skill levels. This cutting board that reads "Cut it your way 'cause it's your business" is Tabitha-approved.
Vegan Sweet & Salty Organic Popcorn - 5oz - Tabitha Brown For Target
This Tabitha-approved popcorn is vegan, gluten-free and organic. It strikes the perfect balance between sweet and salty, so it might become your new fav snack.
15.2oz Wave Travel Thermos Green - Tabitha Brown for Target
This travel thermos not only has a super cute wave design and the Tabitha Brown logo, but it will also keep your hot beverages warm while you're on the go!
Cast Iron Grill Pan Blue - Tabitha Brown for Target
This cast iron grill pan will help you achieve some drool-worthy dishes without making a mess. It's the perfect kitchen product to use when testing out Tabitha's recipes for yourself.
'Very Good' Spatula Green - Tabitha Brown for Target
This spatula will give you all the cooking validation you need. It's super cute and useful, and only $5.
2pc Snack on the Go Food Containers - Tabitha Brown for Target
These on the go food containers are perfect for the office, travel, storing snacks and more. Plus, that design is so adorable.
Wave Grocery Tote Bag - Tabitha Brown for Target
Carry your groceries in style with this grocery tote bag that is foldable, so you can take it with you everywhere you go!
Cereal Bowl Blue - Tabitha Brown for Target
This cereal bowl will make early morning breakfast all the brighter. The vibrant and playful polka-dotted design is adorable!
16oz Avocado Portable Soup Container with Lid Green - Tabitha Brown for Target
Get into it with this portable soup container that comes with a vibrant avocado print. The stainless steel soup container will keep your favorite soups fresh all day long.
'Stay Focused' Oven Mitt Blue - Tabitha Brown for Target
This oven mitt says it all! The super cute design will help you bake and cook your favorite recipes, minus any oven burns.
