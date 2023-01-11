Teresa Giudice Weighs In on RHOSLC Star Jen Shah's Prison Sentencing

Much like The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City's Jen Shah, Teresa Giudice knows a thing or two about legal drama.
After all, The Real Housewives of New Jersey star was caught up in her own with ex-husband Joe Giudice back in 2014. However, that is where the similarities end for Teresa, as she stated that she "can't relate" to Jen's federal fraud case on the Jan. 11 episode of her Namaste B$tches podcast, noting, "I would never do something like that."
Jen was sentenced to six-and-a-half years behind bars on Jan. 6. after pleading guilty to conspiracy to commit wire fraud and money laundering charges in connection to a nationwide telemarketing scheme in July 2022. Teresa and Joe also plead guilty to multiple fraud charges in March 2014 and were sentenced to 15 and 41 months in prison, respectively.
"I wouldn't steal anybody's money," Teresa—who tied the knot with husband Luis "Louie" Ruelas in August 2022—continued to her podcast co-host Melissa Pfeister. "I would not do that. I would never do that. That's so bad."
Not only is Teresa upset at how the RHOSLC star continuously proclaimed her innocence on the reality series, only to later admit her guilt in court—but also at how Jen's sentencing will affect her family, specifically her sons Sharrief Jr., 28, and Omar, 16, whom she shares with her husband, Sharrieff Shah.
"I mean, you gotta try to keep it together as much as you could while you're in there," the 50-year-old said. "That's all you could do. I mean, I know my kids know that I didn't do anything. Joe told them."
Teresa and Joe—who was deported to his native Italy in 2019 upon completing his prison sentence—share daughters Gia, 22, Gabriella, 18, Milania, 16, and Audriana, 14.
"But when you're stealing [from] people and the kids could read this, and be like, 'Mom, well why'd you do this?'" the Bravo star added. "What do you say to your kids to that?"
Teresa went on to note that Jen will be required to serve at least 85 percent of her years-long sentence, as she was sentenced in federal court and not state. Teresa was released from jail after serving 11 of her 15 months in December 2015.
