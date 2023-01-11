Damar Hamlin Heading Home After Being Discharged From Buffalo Hospital

Damar Hamlin is continuing his recovery in the comfort of his own home.
Nine days after suffering cardiac arrest during a game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Jan. 2, the Buffalo Bills announced that the NFL star has been released from the hospital.
"Damar Hamlin has been discharged from Buffalo General Medical Center/Gates Vascular Institute, a Kaleida Health facility in Buffalo, N.Y.," the team shared in a Jan. 11 statement on social media. "Hamlin was admitted on Monday and went through a comprehensive medical evaluation as well as a series of cardiac, neurological and vascular testing on Tuesday."
The organization also shared a statement from the 24-year-old's doctors approving the move for him to make the transition. Jamie Nadler, a critical care doctor on Damar's team, noted, "We have completed a series of tests and evaluations, and in consultation with the team physicians, we are confident that Damar can be safely discharged to continue his rehabilitation at home and with the Bills.'"
The update comes two days after Damar shared that he was moved from the University of Cincinnati Medical Center's ICU to New York's Buffalo General Hospital.
"Grateful for the awesome care I received at UCMC," he tweeted Jan. 9. "Happy to be back in Buffalo. The docs and nurses at Buffalo General have already made me feel at home!"
Since Damar's hospitalization after the on-field collapse, fans and NFL teams across the country have shown their support. During Jan. 8 games, many players took a knee at the 30 yard line while some sported his number on their warm-up shirts. And their gestures have not gone unnoticed by Damar.
"Watching the world come together around me on Sunday was truly an amazing feeling," he tweeted on Jan. 9. "The same love you all have shown me is the same love that I plan to put back into the world n more. Bigger than football!"