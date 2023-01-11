Mel B Recalls Surviving 10 Years of Abuse in Emotional Special Forces Sneak Peek

Watch : Hannah Brown Facing Fears on Special Forces: World's Toughest Test

It may be the world's toughest test, but sometimes real life is the real challenge.

Mel B is currently one of 16 celebrities taking part in Special Forces: World's Toughest Test, a reality show that pushes its recruits to their limits—both physically and emotionally.

But while the Fox series doesn't feature voting or eliminations like most competitions, that doesn't mean it's easy by any means.

In this exclusive first look at the Jan. 11 episode, Mel B explains to directing staff agent Jason "Foxy" Fox how a past abusive relationship still makes her sometimes doubt herself to this day.

"This for me is just about taking back my own power, my own control. That's why I'm not going to beat myself up if I don't stay any longer than this," she admits to Foxy in the clip. "I came out of a really abusive relationship, 10 years I was in that and I've been out of it for seven years."