Is Donald Glover Really Done Making Music as Childish Gambino? He Says...

Watch : Donald Glover Confirms Childish Gambino Is NOT Retired

This announcement is so good you may want to play it on repeat.

While it previously seemed like Donald Glover was retiring his rap pseudonym Childish Gambino, he set the record straight at the 2023 Golden Globes.

"No, that was out in the ethos," the 39-year-old star exclusively told Laverne Cox during Live From E! on Jan. 10. "You don't have to worry about that. He'll be back. He's here right now."

In fact, Glover shared that he's actually been working on some new music.

"I'm making music right now," he continued. "I love it. I'm actually working [on it]. I'm in the studio. I've been, like, bringing people in—like secret people. Like, working on little things. But I've just been, like, making it for fun for right now. But soon, something will happen I promise. Something will happen."

Speculation about Glover's future as Childish Gambino has been spreading for a while. In 2017, a year after releasing his third studio album Awaken, My Love!, he told HuffPost that he was stepping away from his music career because he didn't think it was "necessary."

"There's nothing worst than like a third sequel, like a third movie and we're like, 'Again?'" he said at the time. "You know, I like it when something's good and when it comes back there's a reason to come back, there's a reason to do that."