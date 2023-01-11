The Genius Hair Trick Lily James Used for Her Bombshell Lob at the 2023 Golden Globes

Lily James' 2023 Golden Globes look was more than meets the eye.
There's no denying the Pam & Tommy actress rivaled the red carpet at the 2023 Golden Globes, as she stunned in a vibrant fire engine red Atelier Versace gown that featured ab-baring cutouts and a dramatically voluminous ruffled skirt.
But the British star's fashion wasn't the only swoon-worthy moment.
Lily, who has had chest-length hair for quite some time, debuted a sexy long bob with a deep side part for the awards show. However, it turns out that she didn't actually chop off her long locks and instead opted for tape-in extensions to give her a '90s bombshell look.
Lily's hairstylist Halley Brisker revealed in a Jan. 10 Instagram that she used Great Lengths Hair Extensions to add "volume in the front to really max out that flick!"
But before taping in the extensions, Halley told InStyle that he first rolled Lily's hair under while simultaneously blow-drying it.
"I gave some lift in the front to really help accentuate the silhouette," he noted, "and then added extra holding spray and dried it with a tight tension, ensuring it popped upright nicely and stayed there."
Next, he applied the tape-ins to both sides of Lily's hair, "using enough to fill the space nicely."
"The benefit of the Great Lengths system is that they are sandwich tapes," he shared, "and sit beautifully flat, creating a seamless and invisible effect."
As for the finishing touch? The hairstylist rubbed finishing balm and a light spritz of hairspray.
The Cinderella star's old-Hollywood makeup also brought the wow factor.
"Lily wanted to reference Audrey Hepburn," makeup artist Nina Park said in a press release, "so we created a fresh, modern take for the red carpet."
Using Charlotte Tilbury products (for which Lily is a brand ambassador), Nina gave the actress a radiant glow by applying the brand's Hollywood Flawless Filter, the Beautiful Skin Foundation & Concealer, the TikTok-favorite Hollywood Contour Wand and the new Hollywood Glow Glide Face Architect Highlighter.
Earlier this month, Lily explained how beauty plays a major role in character development.
"It's interesting being an actor because you get to transform all the time," she told Glamour in an interview published Jan. 5. "Sometimes it takes a while to let things shed off of you after you've pretended to be someone else or totally inhabited a different look."
She said the process of getting into character through makeup and hair made her realize "that beauty is confidence."
And because of the transformative roles she played in recent years, she's become more open to experimenting with her looks IRL. As she put it, "I'm more playful now thanks to the roles I've played."