The SAG Awards Finds a New Home at Netflix—Here's How to Watch

After more than two decades, the Screen Actors Guild Awards officially have a new place to call home.

That's because it was just announced ahead of the 2023 SAG Award nominations that SAG-AFTRA and Netflix will be teaming up to air the awards show going forward.

"An enormous thanks to Netflix for our new partnership," SAG-AFTRA president Fran Drescher revealed in her video introduction before Emily in Paris actor Ashley Park and The White Lotus actor Haley Lu Richardson announced this year's nominees.

For the upcoming 29th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards, Netflix will be broadcasting the winners live on their YouTube channel on Feb. 26. Starting in 2024, the ceremony will then be available to stream live around the world on Netflix itself.

"We are thrilled to embark on this exciting new partnership with Netflix and we look forward to expanding the global audience for our show," SAG-AFTRA national executive director Duncan Crabtree-Ireland said in a statement. "As the only televised awards program exclusively honoring the performances of actors, whose work is admired by millions of fans, the SAG Awards are a unique and cherished part of the entertainment universe."