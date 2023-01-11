The SAG Awards Finds a New Home at Netflix—Here's How to Watch

After more than two decades, the Screen Actors Guild Awards officially have a new place to call home.
That's because it was just announced ahead of the 2023 SAG Award nominations that SAG-AFTRA and Netflix will be teaming up to air the awards show going forward.
"An enormous thanks to Netflix for our new partnership," SAG-AFTRA president Fran Drescher revealed in her video introduction before Emily in Paris actor Ashley Park and The White Lotus actor Haley Lu Richardson announced this year's nominees.
For the upcoming 29th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards, Netflix will be broadcasting the winners live on their YouTube channel on Feb. 26. Starting in 2024, the ceremony will then be available to stream live around the world on Netflix itself.
"We are thrilled to embark on this exciting new partnership with Netflix and we look forward to expanding the global audience for our show," SAG-AFTRA national executive director Duncan Crabtree-Ireland said in a statement. "As the only televised awards program exclusively honoring the performances of actors, whose work is admired by millions of fans, the SAG Awards are a unique and cherished part of the entertainment universe."
Bela Bajaria, Netflix's head of global TV, expressed a similar sentiment. "The SAG Awards are beloved by the creative community and viewers alike, and now even more fans around the world will be able to celebrate these talented actors," she added. "As we begin to explore live streaming on Netflix, we look forward to partnering with SAG-AFTRA to elevate and expand this special ceremony as a global live event in 2024 and the years to come."
The awards show previously aired on TNT from 1998 to 2022.
To check out the entire list of nominees for the 2023 SAG Awards, click here.
Don't miss the 29th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards when they take place at the Fairmont Century City Plaza on Feb. 26, airing live on Netflix's YouTube page.