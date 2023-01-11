Lululemon Just Dropped a Collection Inspired by the Year of the Rabbit

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
New year, new workout gear. If you intend to focus on your fitness in 2023, that's the perfect excuse to shop. Lululemon is always a go-to for activewear, but the brand really took things to the next level with this new, limited-edition drop inspired by the Lunar New Year and the Year of the Rabbit.
This collection has bold, fashion-forward styles made from incredibly soft, breathable fabrics that deliver a lightweight warmth. Let your good luck flow, whether you're working out or hanging out with these special pieces from lululemon. Treat yourself or gift a loved one. Catch this collection while you still can. PS: so many styles sold out while I was writing this article.
Lululemon Year of the Rabbit Collection
lululemon New Year Feeling Ready Pouch
Store your small necessities in this rabbit print pouch.
lululemon Lunar New Year Hooded Define Jacket Nulu
This hooded jacket is made from buttery soft fabric and it's designed for the person on the move. It's also available in solid red.
lululemon New Year The Towel
Soak up the sweat during an intense fitness class with one of these towels. There are two sizes to choose from.
lululemon New Year lululemon Align High-Rise Pant
The lululemon Align leggings are beloved style, so, of course you need this special edition. These pants are supportive, without constricting. They're ultra-flattering and you won't have to spend your whole workout pulling them up.
lululemon New Year lululemon Align Bra
Get support and style with this sports bra, which comes in two prints and one solid color.
lululemon Lunar New Year Wunder Under High-Rise Tight
Lunge, train, and run with these leggings. They're super stretchy, sweat-wicking, and truly essential. They also come in black.
lululemon New Year Quilted Light Insulation Jacket
This jacket is just what you need for those confusing days when the weather cannot make up its mind. It delivers lightweight warmth and its fabric resists the rain.
lululemon New Year Quilted Light Insulation Vest
This quilted vest comes through for those days when you need a little extra insulation.
lululemon New Year Wunder Puff Cropped Vest
At first glance, this looks like pink camo print, but it's actually an all-over bunny print in honor of the Year of the Rabbit.
lululemon New Year Scuba Oversized Half-Zip Hoodie
Shoppers love the oversized scuba hoodies from lululemon. This red version is too great to resist.
lululemon New Year Cates T-Shirt Online Only
Sport this rabbit print t-shirt in red or black.
lululemon New Year Swiftly Tech Long Sleeve Shirt 2.0
Go ahead and get sweaty. This breathable top wicks moisture and keeps you nice and cool.
lululemon New Year Both Ways Reversible Bucket Hat
Celebrate the Year of the Rabbit with this reversible bucket hat.
lululemon New Year Crossbody Bucket Bag Fleece
Accessorize with this plush bucket bag with embroidered rabbit prints.
lululemon New Year The Mat 5mm Made With FSC-Certified Rubber
Start the new year fresh with a new yoga mat from lululemon.
