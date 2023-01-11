The Fate of Abbott Elementary Revealed Following Big Golden Globes Win

Watch : What Quinta Brunson Loves About the Globes

Get ready for another year at Willard R. Abbott Elementary School.

After Abbott Elementary nabbed the Best Television Series – Musical or Comedy award, as well as acting accolades for stars Quinta Brunson and Tyler James Williams, at the 2023 Golden Globes, ABC confirmed that the sitcom will return for a third season.

This isn't entirely surprising news, as the comedy, which was also created by Brunson, has been a hit among fans and critics since its 2021 debut. In addition to its three Golden Globes, Abbott Elementary won two awards at the 2022 Emmys, including Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series for Sheryl Lee Ralph and Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series for Brunson.

And the series also just picked up two nominations for the 2023 Screen Actors Guild Awards Jan. 11.

And, according to ABC, the second season has averaged over 9 million viewers of cross-platform viewing. Translation: A lot of people are watching the series both on cable and on Hulu.