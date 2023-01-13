15 Unique Etsy Valentine's Day Gifts That Aren't Jewelry

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Oh, how time flies! It feels like we've just gotten through the winter holidays and started off the new year, but did you know that there's approximately T-minus one month until Valentine's Day? Now is the perfect time to get started on shopping for meaningful gifts for the special people in your life, especially if you're searching for personalized, one-of-a-kind items that are hard to find elsewhere.
Jewelry is perhaps one of the most popular gifts to give on Valentine's Day, but if you're looking to go above and beyond this Valentine's Day, we'd like to draw your attention to the wonderful world of Etsy. With so many unique shops and small businesses, the possibilities are endless— but the flip side is that shipping can take awhile, especially if you're shopping customized or handmade gifts.
To help you get a head start and avoid the last-minute stress pertaining to shipping, we've rounded up some amazing finds on Etsy that are sure to please your loved ones and make them feel extra special. Make a lasting impression this Valentine's Day and get ready to feel all the love.
WarwoodMade Eyelet Etched Serving Board
This etched charcuterie board features an eyelet handle and is carved from a single piece of solid walnut wood. Its minimalist, elegant design can be used for a number of different occasions, such as bread cutting, serving, snacking and more, making this the ultimate form-meets-function gift for your loved one.
HomeSleekHome Personalized Bathtub Caddy Tray
Nothing quite beats the feeling of taking a nice, warm bath after a long day— except taking a nice, warm bath while sipping on a glass of your favorite wine and watching your favorite show or reading your favorite book. This expandable bamboo bath caddy includes multiple slots and holders to securely hold your belongings, and it includes non-slip silicone grips for maximum stability so you can focus on enjoying "me time."
Liquidcarry Gamepad Dock
This controller dock doesn't play any games when it comes to taking your loved one's gaming setup to the next level. It's perfectly designed for holding PlayStation controllers, with slots that secure your gamepad and spare buttons in place. The controller dock is also available in the Storage Edition, which has an extra compartment for keeping accessories like earbuds and cables safe and tidy.
CaiCaiHandmade Hug Shaped Candle
This handmade, hug-shaped candle may just be one of the most adorable gifts ever. Made of wholesome ingredients like natural soy wax and pure white beeswax, this candle comes in 4 gorgeous, subtle colors and 4 different scents (there's also an unscented option), so you can find the perfect combination that works for you.
LaMarcotterie Natural Massage Oil
This natural, handcrafted massage lotion is made with luxurious esssential oils like lavaender, coconut, bergamot, lemon, and rose petals. It's gentle enough for even sensitive skin, making this oil the perfect Valentine's Day gift for a loved one who deserves peaceful rest and relaxation.
GoldenHornWallet Handwriting Wallet
If you're looking for a meaningful gift that is as unique as it is practical, you'll love this personalized handwriting walle. The wallet is made from high-quality leather and includes slots and pockets to keep your cash and cards organized. It's also highly customizable, with options for engraving your handwriting, logo, monogram or even photo onto the wallet (not to mention it's available in 7 different colors).
Barillio Stylish Barware Set
This modern barware set comes with all the essential tools you or your loved one will need for a functional home bar. The set, which is dishwasher safe, includes stainless steel utensils and a bamboo stand to store and display when not in use. Did we also mention the bonus pocket booklet with yummy recipes? This barware set is truly the perfect gift for anyone who is looking to dabble in mixology.
NaturalSucculents Sending Hugs Gift Box
A good, solid hug can hold the warmth of a thousand kind words— and now, this sentiment can be sent to a loved one in the form of a cozy gift box. If you're unable to give your loved one a big hug for Valentine's Day, send them "a really big hug delivery," complete with a bath bomb, fuzzy socks, hot cooa mix, a hand-poured soy candle and more.
CaglarCreations Custom Mens Leather Toiletry Bag
This custom toiletry bag is perfect for those who love adventure and travel. Made out of distressed full-grain leather, the bag is stylish, secure and water-resistant, and the inside is made out of a nylon liner that can be easily cleaned in case of spillage.
Luckycellinc Weighted Blanket Twin Size
Give your loved one the gift of the best sleep of their lives with this cotton weighted blanket. The weight is evenly distributed throughout the blanket to gently cover your entire body, providing the feeling of a warm, gentle hug and cuddle.
SilcStuff Small Glass Vase
These gorgeous glass vases are sure to brighten up any room. Inspired by art nouveau design and homeware, they can be used to hold flowers, candles, incense or used as standalone decor.
CalicuttsSpiceCo Taco Night Gift Box
Take Taco Tuesdays to the next level with this taco night gift box, which includes 4 jars of handcrafted spice blends— chipotle & honey, Mexican adobo, southwest taco and cocoa & ancho. The jars come beautifully packaged in a box, and it's sure to please the taco night lover in your life.
Venture Designs Pour Over Stand
Any coffee lover knows just how important it is to have good tools in order to craft the perfect morning brew. This pour over stand will streamline and elevate your loved one's coffee routine, providing a stable foundation for mastering the delicate pour over style.
TeenyTinyLoveLetters Vitamin Me Capsules
This "Vitamin Me" kit is an absolutely adorable pick-me-up gift that is sure to put a smile on your loved one's face, especially during times when they just need a dose of happiness. It comes with 60 real pill capsules that have various expressions and are accompanied by blank pieces of paper so you can write special notes to roll into each capsule and place in the amber-colored bottle.
ThePaperPlanesCo Open When Letters + Envelopes
Handwritten letters are one of the most heartwarming gifts to give a loved one, because you're able to directly express just how much they mean to you. These "Open When" letters provide a unique take on the classic handwritten letter, allowing you to put pen to paper in advance so that when the time comes, you're ready to be of comfort to your special someone.
