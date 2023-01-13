15 Unique Etsy Valentine's Day Gifts That Aren't Jewelry

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

Oh, how time flies! It feels like we've just gotten through the winter holidays and started off the new year, but did you know that there's approximately T-minus one month until Valentine's Day? Now is the perfect time to get started on shopping for meaningful gifts for the special people in your life, especially if you're searching for personalized, one-of-a-kind items that are hard to find elsewhere.

Jewelry is perhaps one of the most popular gifts to give on Valentine's Day, but if you're looking to go above and beyond this Valentine's Day, we'd like to draw your attention to the wonderful world of Etsy. With so many unique shops and small businesses, the possibilities are endless— but the flip side is that shipping can take awhile, especially if you're shopping customized or handmade gifts.

To help you get a head start and avoid the last-minute stress pertaining to shipping, we've rounded up some amazing finds on Etsy that are sure to please your loved ones and make them feel extra special. Make a lasting impression this Valentine's Day and get ready to feel all the love.