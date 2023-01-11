RHOC's Shannon Beador and John Janssen Break Up After 3 Years

Watch : Shannon Beador on "Tres Amigas" Returning to RHOC

Shannon Beador is reeling over her recent breakup from ex John Janssen.

The Real Housewives of Orange County star revealed her boyfriend of three and a half years ended their relationship in November right after filming for season 17 of the Bravo series completed—a move that left her "blindsided."

"All I can do is repeat in my head what he said to me while we were filming," Beador told People on Jan. 11. "We were in a great place. But seven days later, when the cameras were down, it was a completely different story. He told me he was done with the relationship. And to hear what he said to me then was absolutely devastating."

"I've never loved anyone more in my life," she added. "I was hopeful this was the man I was going to spend the rest of my life with. I wanted it to work out. I've never loved anyone like I've loved John. But clearly, he didn't feel the same way."