Golden Globes

The Complete List of Winners

Regina Hall Couldn't Keep a Straight Face Stating Why Kevin Costner Missed the Golden Globes

Regina Hall's onstage reaction to Kevin Costner's absence at the 2023 Golden Globes due to an extreme weather emergency has drawn mixed reactions. Here’s what she said.

By Corinne Heller Jan 11, 2023 5:01 PMTags
AwardsGolden GlobesKevin CostnerViral
Watch: Golden Globe Awards 2023: All the MUST-SEE Moments

Regina Hall's reaction to Kevin Costner missing the 2023 Golden Globes due has gone viral.

While announcing the Yellowstone star star as the Best Actor in a Television Drama Series winner during the Jan. 10 ceremony, the Girls Trip actress could barely keep a straight face while reading from the teleprompter when sharing why Costner was absent.

"He so much wanted to be here but because of the unprecedented weather and flooding, he has to shelter in place in Santa Barbara. Jesus," Hall said smiling, drawing laughs from the crowd. "This is a sad story right now. He's stuck in Santa Barbara."

A day before the award show, fire officials issued evacuation orders for parts of Santa Barbara County due to flooding and mudslide threats from heavy storms.

"Let's pray, everyone," Hall continued, giggling and drawing more laughter from the audience. "No, that's awful. No, no, no, this is true. Everyone, we do pray, we hope everyone affected by these storms remains safe and I'm going to accept that award right there on your behalf, Kevin."

photos
Golden Globes 2023: Candid Moments

Online reactions to Hall were swift and mixed. Many praised her comedic delivery. "Regina Hall accepting that award for Kevin Costner was the funniest thing I've seen all year," one user tweeted. "Give that its own Emmy."

But some people claimed the actress "mocked" Costner. "I wish more people followed orders so First responders do not continue to risk their lives trying to safe people who think they are above Mother Nature," one user wrote on Hall's Instagram. "From a fellow Californian, these storms have been no joke and lives have been lost. I was a fan of yours until tonight. Very poor taste and you took away from a very well deserved honor!"

Rich Polk/NBC via Getty Images

Trending Stories

1

Prince Harry Addresses Rumor James Hewitt Is His Father

2

2023 Golden Globes: All the Couples Spicing Up the Red Carpet

3

Breaking Down the Shocking End of the Sister Wives Marriages

During the ceremony, Costner shared a video on Instagram apologizing for being unable to attend. Standing in a garden overlooking the ocean, he said, "Look, I'm so sorry for everyone who might have been tuning into watch the Golden Globes. Chris and I aren't going to be able to be there."

The Oscar winner—who has seven children, including three with wife Christine Baumgartner—explained the impact the storms have had on his family.

"Yesterday, we had to pull the kids out of school and in Santa Barbara, this is the second time in five years, in town, that the freeway's flooded out," he noted. "We found ourselves on the wrong side of the town and we couldn't get back last night and couldn't even get back to the house this morning in time."

Costner said that "nobody's sadder than us that we can't be there at the Golden Globes," adding that his wife "had a beautiful dress. I looked forward to walking down the red carpet with her." He also said Christine bought him "some gold and yellow and black and silver balloons."

The actor went on to thank the cast and crew of Yellowstone for his Golden Globe, which marks his third overall. He also shared a separate message of gratitude on Instagram, writing, "Thank you to the Hollywood Foreign Press and @goldenglobes for this tremendous honor and to the @yellowstone team for bringing John Dutton's world to life. I share this recognition with my castmates, the producers, and our incredible crew. Most of all, thank you to our show's fans, who love Yellowstone Ranch as if it were their own."

See more 2023 Golden Globe winners below:

Best Motion Picture, Drama

Avatar: The Way of Water
Elvis
WINNER: The Fabelmans
Tár
Top Gun: Maverick

Best Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy

Babylon
WINNER: The Banshees of Inisherin
Everything Everywhere All at Once
Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
Triangle of Sadness

Best Actor in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy

Diego Calva, Babylon
Daniel Craig, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
Adam Driver, White Noise
WINNER: Colin Farrell, The Banshees of Inisherin
Ralph Fiennes, The Menu

Best Actress in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy

Lesley Manville, Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris
Margot Robbie, Babylon
Anya Taylor-Joy, The Menu
Emma Thompson, Good Luck to You, Leo Grande
WINNER: Michelle Yeoh, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Best Actress in a Motion Picture, Drama

WINNER: Cate Blanchett, Tár
Olivia Colman, Empire of Light
Viola Davis, The Woman King
Ana De Armas, Blonde
Michelle Williams, The Fabelmans

Best Actor in a Motion Picture, Drama

WINNER: Austin Butler, Elvis
Brendan Fraser, The Whale
Hugh Jackman, The Son
Bill Nighy, Living
Jeremy Pope, The Inspection

Best Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture

WINNER: Angela Bassett, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Kerry Condon, The Banshees of Inisherin
Jamie Lee Curtis, Everything Everywhere All at Once
Dolly de Leon, Triangle of Sadness
Carey Mulligan, She Said

Best Supporting Actor in a Motion Picture

Brendan Gleeson, The Banshees of Inisherin
Barry Keoghan, The Banshees of Inisherin
Brad Pitt, Babylon
WINNER: Ke Huy Quan, Everything Everywhere All at Once
Eddie Redmayne, The Good Nurse

 

Best Director, Motion Picture

James Cameron, Avatar: The Way of Water
The Daniels, Everything Everywhere All at Once
Baz Luhrmann, Elvis
Martin McDonagh, The Banshees of Inisherin
WINNER: Steven Spielberg, The Fabelmans

 

Best Original Song, Motion Picture

"Carolina" by Taylor Swift, from Where the Crawdads Sing
"Ciao Papa" by Alexandre Desplat, Roeban Katz, Gullermo del Toro from Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio
"Hold My Hand" by Lady Gaga, BloodPop, Benjamin Rice from Top Gun: Maverick
"Lift Me Up" by Tems, Rihanna, Ryan Coogler, Ludwig Göransson from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
WINNER: "Naatu Naatu" by M.M. Keeravani, Kala Bhairava, Rahul Sipligunj from RRR

Best Television Series, Drama

Better Call Saul
The Crown
WINNER: House of the Dragon
Ozark
Severance

Best Television Series, Musical or Comedy

WINNER: Abbott Elementary
The Bear
Hacks
Only Murders in the Building
Wednesday

Best Actress in a Television Series, Drama

Emma D'Arcy, House of the Dragon
Laura Linney, Ozark
Imelda Staunton, The Crown
Hilary Swank, Alaska Daily
WINNER: Zendaya, Euphoria

Best Actor in a Television Series, Drama

Jeff Bridges, The Old Man
WINNER: Kevin Costner, Yellowstone
Diego Luna, Andor
Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul
Adam Scott, Severance

Best Actress in a Television Series, Musical or Comedy

WINNER: Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary
Kaley Cuoco, The Flight Attendant
Selena Gomez, Only Murders in the Building
Jenna Ortega, Wednesday
Jean Smart, Hacks

Best Actor in a Television Series, Musical or Comedy

Donald Glover, Atlanta
Bill Hader, Barry
Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building
Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building
WINNER: Jeremy Allen White, The Bear

Best Limited Series or TV Movie

Black Bird
Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
Pam and Tommy
The Dropout
WINNER: The White Lotus: Sicily

Best Actress in a Limited Series or TV Movie

Jessica Chastain, George & Tammy
Julia Garner, Inventing Anna
Lily James, Pam & Tommy
Julia Roberts, Gaslit
WINNER: Amanda Seyfried, The Dropout

Best Actor in a Limited Series or TV Movie

Taron Egerton, Black Bird
Colin Firth, The Staircase
Andrew Garfield, Under the Banner of Heaven
WINNER: Evan Peters, Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
Sebastian Stan, Pam and Tommy

 

Best Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or TV Movie

F. Murray Abraham, The White Lotus
Domhnall Gleeson, The Patient
WINNER: Paul Walter Hauser, Black Bird
Richard Jenkins, Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
Seth Rogen, Pam & Tommy

 

Best Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or TV Movie

WINNER: Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus
Claire Danes, Fleishman Is in Trouble
Daisy Edgar-Jones, Under the Banner of Heaven
Niecy Nash-Betts, Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
Aubrey Plaza, The White Lotus

 

Best Supporting Actor in a Television Series

John Lithgow, The Old Man
Jonathan Pryce, The Crown
John Turturro, Severance
WINNER: Tyler James Williams, Abbott Elementary
Henry Winkler, Barry

 

Best Supporting Actress in a Television Series

Elizabeth Debicki, The Crown
Hannah Einbinder, Hacks
WINNER: Julia Garner, Ozark
Janelle James, Abbott Elementary
Sheryl Lee Ralph, Abbott Elementary

 

Best Motion Picture, Animated  

WINNER: Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio
Marcel the Shell With Shoes On
Puss in Boots: The Last Wish
Turning Red

 

Best Original Score, Motion Picture

Alexandre Desplat, Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio
Hildur Guðnadóttir, Women Talking 
WINNER: Justin Hurwitz, Babylon
John Williams, The Fabelmans 
Carter Burwell, The Banshees of Inisherin

 

Best Screenplay, Motion Picture

Todd Field, Tár 
Tony Kushner & Steven Spielberg, The Fabelmans
Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert, Everything Everywhere All at Once
WINNER: Martin McDonagh, The Banshees of Inisherin
Sarah Polley, Women Talking

 

For the latest breaking news updates, click here to download the E! News App

Trending Stories

1

Prince Harry Addresses Rumor James Hewitt Is His Father

2

2023 Golden Globes: All the Couples Spicing Up the Red Carpet

3

Breaking Down the Shocking End of the Sister Wives Marriages

4

Golden Globe Awards 2023 Winners: The Complete List

5

Gwen Stefani Declares “I’m Japanese” in Controversial Interview