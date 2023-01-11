Golden Globes

The Complete List of Winners
Exclusive

Margot Robbie's Fantastic Barbie Movie Update Will "Blow Your Mind"

Margot Robbie exclusively dished to E! News at the 2023 Golden Globes about her upcoming Barbie film and revealed if it will be just as "wild" as Babylon.

By Jess Cohen Jan 11, 2023 12:53 PMTags
MoviesRed CarpetGolden GlobesExclusivesCelebritiesMargot Robbie
Watch: Margot Robbie Says Barbie Will BLOW YOUR MIND at Golden Globes

Buckle your seatbelts, Barbie is about to take us all for a ride.

The highly anticipated film, starring Margot Robbie as the titular character and Ryan Gosling as her Ken, won't hit theaters until July—but we have a fantastic update to hold you over. 

While on the red carpet at the 2023 Golden Globes, Robbie—who was nominated for her work in Babylon—dished to Live From E!'s Loni Love and fellow actress Letitia Wright about the live-action film. When asked if Barbie will be as "wild" as Babylon—a film which offers a vivacious glimpse into the 1920s Hollywood scene—Robbie teased, "Not Babylon vibes, different vibes. But it's still gonna blow your mind, just in a different way."

Robbie's red carpet quotes come nearly a month after Warner Bros. officially dropped the first trailer the Greta Gerwig's film, featuring a surprise narration from Helen Mirren and a larger-than-life version of Barbie (Robbie).

photos
See the Winners of the 2023 Golden Globes

"Since the beginning of time, since the first little girl ever existed, there have been dolls," Mirren said in the Dec. 16 teaser. "But the dolls were always and forever baby dolls."

In addition to appearances from Robbie and Gosling, fans also caught a glimpse of their co-stars Simu Liu and Issa Rae in the trailer.

Todd Williamson/NBC/NBC via Getty Images

Trending Stories

1

Prince Harry Addresses Rumor James Hewitt Is His Father

2

2023 Golden Globes: All the Couples Spicing Up the Red Carpet

3

Breaking Down the Shocking End of the Sister Wives Marriages

Meanwhile, fellow Barbie star Will Ferrell teased more details in a recent interview with WSJ. Magazine.

"It is, in my humble opinion, the ultimate example of high art and low art," he shared. "It's a loving homage to the brand and, at the same time, couldn't be more satirical—just an amazing comment on male patriarchy and women in society and why Barbie's criticized and yet why every little girl still wants to play with Barbie."

While we wait for the summer release of Barbie, take a look at photos from the set below!

APEX / MEGA
Neon Barbie

Co-stars Margot and Ryan Gosling sported matching rollerblades and coordinating outfits on the set of the Barbie movie on June 27.

APEX / MEGA
It's Fantastic

Robbie and Gosling, who star as Barbie and Ken, share a laugh while filming by the beach in Southern California.

Backgrid
Birthday Barbie

For her 32nd birthday on July 2, Margot Robbie received a "Barbie Margot" cake from her movie family.

Backgrid
Extra Sweet Celebration

The actress and producer celebrated the day with treats and a party hat!

Jaap Buitendijk/ Warner Bros. Pictures
Hiya, Barbie!

Warner Bros. shared a first glimpse of Robbie in character back in April.

Jaap Buitendijk/ Warner Bros. Pictures
Hi, Ken!

Two months later, the studio released the first photo of a shirtless Gosling as Ken.

APEX / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com
Dynamic Duo

The duo appeared to be heading to a rodeo in these photos from set. 

APEX / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com
Ken & Barbie

The live-action film is set for release in July 2023.

Watch E! News for a recap of the 2023 Golden Globes at 11:30 p.m.

Trending Stories

1

Prince Harry Addresses Rumor James Hewitt Is His Father

2

2023 Golden Globes: All the Couples Spicing Up the Red Carpet

3

Breaking Down the Shocking End of the Sister Wives Marriages

4

Gwen Stefani Declares “I’m Japanese” in Controversial Interview

5

Golden Globe Awards 2023 Winners: The Complete List