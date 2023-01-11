Margot Robbie's Fantastic Barbie Movie Update Will "Blow Your Mind"

Watch : Margot Robbie Says Barbie Will BLOW YOUR MIND at Golden Globes

Buckle your seatbelts, Barbie is about to take us all for a ride.

The highly anticipated film, starring Margot Robbie as the titular character and Ryan Gosling as her Ken, won't hit theaters until July—but we have a fantastic update to hold you over.

While on the red carpet at the 2023 Golden Globes, Robbie—who was nominated for her work in Babylon—dished to Live From E!'s Loni Love and fellow actress Letitia Wright about the live-action film. When asked if Barbie will be as "wild" as Babylon—a film which offers a vivacious glimpse into the 1920s Hollywood scene—Robbie teased, "Not Babylon vibes, different vibes. But it's still gonna blow your mind, just in a different way."

Robbie's red carpet quotes come nearly a month after Warner Bros. officially dropped the first trailer the Greta Gerwig's film, featuring a surprise narration from Helen Mirren and a larger-than-life version of Barbie (Robbie).