Tarte Cosmetics Flash Deal: Get $189 Worth of Makeup for Just $63

Tarte Maracuja Juicy Lip Plump 9-Piece Set Reviews

A shopper declared, "These are the Best lip glosses EVER! I buy them every time they have a set. These and the lipstick version are THE BEST FEEL, color And Wear!! The colors are GORGEOUS!! Amazing gifts and to keep. I have at least 30 of these. You'll love. They are DELICIOUS!! Easy to wear TOTALLY OBSESSED."

Another gushed, "These lip plumpers are all I expected them to be and more. All of the colors in this set are very wearable. The formula is very moisturizing and the plumping really works which is a bonus because I didn't expect it to work that much! I have moved away from using traditional lipstick due to lip lines. This definitely works very well on older lips. Will be gifting some of these to share the joy."

Someone else raved, "I love these lip plumping lip glosses. I do not feel any sting at all and they don't cause any skin redness around my mouth like other plumpers do. Very glossy and taste like coconut. I am hoping they make more colors!"

A QVC shopper reviewed, "I love all the colors and the juicy shininess of these lip sticks! Very hydrating and plumping!"

"Love the feel, the colors, and how the cream lip plumps my lips. My lips feel more moisturized and they usually feel very dry. Excellent value too," a shopper reviewed.

A fan of the product wrote, "Love this lip butter. Super creamy, refreshing on lips, great pop of color. Lovely packaging."

