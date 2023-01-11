Golden Globes

The Complete List of Winners

Ulta 24-Hour Flash Sale: Save 50% on Elizabeth Arden, Kopari Beauty, Crepe Erase, Urban Skin RX, and More

Give your skin the care it deserves and stick to your budget with these can't-miss Ulta deals from Meaningful Beauty, Urban Skin RX, Crepe Erase, Kopari Beauty, and Elizabeth Arden.

By Marenah Dobin Jan 11, 2023 12:30 PMTags
ShoppingShop BeautyE! Insider ShopFlash SaleShop Affordable FindsShop SalesE! InsiderLikesSkincare
E! Insider Shop: Ulta Love Your Skin SaleGetty Images

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

If one of your 2023 goals is to take better care of your skin, this is the perfect time to switch up your beauty routine and actually stick to it with some great products from Ulta. Ulta's Love Your Skin Sale is here, which means you can save 50% on highly effective, top-selling skincare products. Every day of the sale has different deals for you to shop.

You can get amazing products for 50% off, but there's just one problem: these deals only last for 24 hours. If you see a product you've been dying to try or if you just want to stock up on your favorites, this is the best time to shop.

Today, you can get major deals on products from Elizabeth Arden, Kopari Beauty, Crepe Erase, Urban Skin RX, and Meaningful Beauty. Check out the products that are on sale below... before they sell out! Oh, and Platinum/Diamond members get free shipping when they shop the sale items (no minimum order value needed).

read
Get $87 Worth of Tarte Cosmetics Products for Just $34

Today's Skincare Steals

Crepe Erase Advanced Body Repair Treatment Ultra

I've been using this body lotion after using the Crepe Erase Body Smoothing Pre-Treatment in the shower for about a year now. This lotion absorbs quickly and it makes my skin feel super soft and firm. The brand claims that this cream "locks in hydration for up to 72 hours while reducing the appearance of crepey skin." 

A fan of the product said, "I absolutely love Crepe Erase body lotion and it actually works. I've used every body cream hoping for the same results as Crepe Erase without any results. The only negative is the price. It's expensive, however, I would rather have the results than the money that it costs."

A shopper reviewed, "Although pricey, this is the best product I have found for my thin, diabetic skin. Regular use of this highly hydrating lotion helps any cuts/sores i do get to heal faster and I have had much less problems with skin infections when I use regularly."

$84
$42
Ulta

Elizabeth Arden Hyaluronic Acid Ceramide Capsules Hydra-Plumping Serum

Visibly plump, firm, and hydrate your skin with the Elizabeth Arden Hyaluronic Acid Ceramide Capsules. According to the brand, this product goes four times deeper than traditional hyaluronic acid.

A shopper raved, "The holy grail. These have made my skin look amazing. I've already purchased the higher count since they are on sale right now. It's like primer skincare. It glides on, just the right amount of product... I am OBSESSED."

Someone else reviewed, "I've tried so many creams and serums, but none feel as good on my face as hyaluronic ceramide. Just love this product."

$54-$114
$27-$57
Ulta

Kopari Beauty Tri-Peptide Lip Cloud

Hydrate and plump your pout with this lip oil treatment, which is formulated with peptides, ceramides, and hyaluronic acid.

An Ulta customer gushed, "They're aren't enough superlatives for this product. Makes lips soft, nice subtle color, and it stays put! Purchasing more, want one at the office, gym etc. I just had my lips injected and I swear this gloss helped them heal! It's very soothing as well, the Gold Standard."

Another shopper said, "I've been extremely happy with this product. Makes my lips feel so smooth and love the minty scent. The applicator is so soft and the packaging was great."

$24
$12
Ulta

Urban Skin Rx Pro Strength Resurfacing Vitamin C Cleansing Bar

Brighten, smooth, and resurface your complexion with this cleansing bar with a devoted following.

A shopper said, "Amazing product. I love and I've enjoy this product. I've been using for about 4-5 months and really wanted to make sure my review is 100% true. This soap has made my skin brighter and smoother. It's helped a lot with my hyperpigmentation and texture in conjunction with their Vit C serum."

Another reviewed, "It's going on my second week of using this product and I am absolutely speechless. I didn't think it would work so quickly . I began seeing my dark marks from pimples began to fade from my cheeks in week two. I also saw the blemishes on the bridge of my nose made from my glasses fade as well. This is my forever product."

$32
$16
Ulta

Meaningful Beauty Youth Activating Melon Serum

According to the brand, this serum "visibly increases firmness and elasticity while it helps to protect skin from future environmental damage."

A shopper reviewed, "I will buy this product again and again! I use this daily and it never feels sticky or oily. Smooths in easily and evenly. Dries quickly with no residue or tacky feeling. Love the way it keeps my skin hydrated and glowing. My favorite face cream ever." 

$76
$38
Ulta

Ulta Love Your Skin Sale

Week 1 Skincare Deals

January 1

January 2

January 3

January 4

January 5

January 6

January 7

Week 2 Skincare Deals

January 8

January 9

January 10

January 11

January 12

January 13

January 14

Week 3 Skincare Deals

January 15 

January 16

January 17

January 18

January 19

January 20

January 21

Still shopping? Check out this $100 deal on a beauty product bundle worth $431 with items from Sunday Riley, Oribe, Kate Somerville, Tula, Elemis, and more top brands.

Sign up for E! Insider Shop to get updates on the biggest sales and must-have products!