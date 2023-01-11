Golden Globes

The Complete List of Winners
Why House of the Dragon's Emma D'Arcy Is Ready for Rhaenyra to Bring the Heat in Season 2

During the red carpet for the 2023 Golden Globes, House of the Dragon star Emma D'Arcy shared their hope for Rhaenyra in season two.

Emma D'Arcy is ready to see Westeros burn.

While speaking with Zuri Hall and Justin Sylvester on the red carpet at the 2023 Golden Globes, the House of the Dragon star shared their hope for Rhaenyra Targaryen when the HBO drama returns for season two. (See every star at the 2023 Golden Globes here.)

Though D'Arcy admitted that they can share "very little" about the next installment, which was renewed by HBO in August 2022, they're anticipating a fierier Rhaenyra following the season one finale. "I think season one Rhaenyra spends a lot of time mediating her Targaryen fire," D'Arcy said. "My hope is that in season two the brakes are off a bit."

Hey, the House Targaryen motto is "Fire and Blood," after all.

Not to mention, when viewers last saw Rhaenyra, she had just suffered two major losses: the miscarriage of her unborn baby and the death of Prince Lucerys (Elliot Grihault) by dragon. Oh, and this all went down after her half-brother Aegon (Tom Glynn-Carney) usurped her as ruler of the Seven Kingdoms.

All of this has certainly set the stage for the new season, which will cover the events of the bloody Targaryen civil war (also known as the Dance of the Dragons).

Similarly, D'Arcy's on-screen brother also teased "havoc" to come when this family feud further unravels in new episodes. According to Entertainment Weekly, Glynn-Carney told the crowd at the Game of Thrones Convention in Los Angeles, "We're training very hard and we are making sure our bodies are in good enough condition for how strenuous season two is gonna be."

Ollie Upton / HBO

Keep up with any and all House of the Dragons updates here.

