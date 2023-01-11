Jenna Ortega Reveals Her Major Hopes For Wednesday Season 2 at the 2023 Golden Globe Awards

Watch : Selena Gomez, Zendaya & More First-Time Golden Globe Nominees

Jenna Ortega is ready for Wednesday Addams to embrace the dark side.

The star of Netflix's Wednesday said she's already thinking ahead to season two of the mega-popular horror comedy, in an exclusive interview with E! News' Justin Sylvester and Zuri Hall on the 2023 Golden Globes red carpet at the Beverly Hills Hilton. (See every look from the red carpet here.)

"I think, me personally, I would love to see the series get a little bit darker," Jenna said, "and embrace the horror aspect a little bit more."

Jenna is nominated for Best Television Actress in a Musical/Comedy Series alongside Abbott Elementary's Quinta Brunson, Hacks' Jean Smart, Only Murders in the Building's Selena Gomez and The Flight Attendant's Kaley Cuoco.

The first-time nominee revealed that "they just started to get a writers' room together," but has "no idea" the direction the show will take in season two.

In terms of season one, Jenna acknowledged that the entire Wednesday experience has been an opportune one.