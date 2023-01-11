Pregnant Abby Elliott's Show-Stopping Accessory is Her Baby Bump at 2023 Golden Globes

Watch : Golden Globes 2023: Ana De Armas, Billy Porter & More to Present

Abby Elliott brought a very special plus-one to this awards show.



The Saturday Night Live alum stepped out on the 2023 Golden Globes red carpet donning a Pamella Roland sequin gown that perfectly accentuated her growing baby bump. (See every star on the red carpet here.)



Abby's red carpet arrival comes just four days after she shared the news that she and husband Bill Kennedy are expecting. "Baby Boy," Abby captioned the Jan. 6 Instagram post, which featured a mirror selfie of her hand resting on her stomach. "We can't wait to meet you in June."



Their son will be joining their daughter Edith Pepper Kennedy, who the pair welcomed in 2020.



Prior to welcoming Edith, the Indebted actress got candid about her IVF journey, noting the experience should be talked about more.



"This Valentine's Day I'll be getting shots in my butt by my husband...but the hormones are very intense," Abby shared during a 2020 appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show. "So many people go through this, but we don't talk about it enough as women."