Pregnant Abby Elliott's Show-Stopping Accessory is Her Baby Bump at 2023 Golden Globes

Abby Elliott was not one to miss at the 2023 Golden Globes with a sparkling dress and a pregnancy glow. See the Odd Mom Out actress show off her baby bump on the red carpet.

By Kelly Gilmore Jan 11, 2023 12:41 AMTags
FashionRed CarpetPregnanciesAwardsNBCGolden GlobesCelebritiesNBCUE! Insider
Watch: Golden Globes 2023: Ana De Armas, Billy Porter & More to Present

Abby Elliott brought a very special plus-one to this awards show.
 
The Saturday Night Live alum stepped out on the 2023 Golden Globes red carpet donning a Pamella Roland sequin gown that perfectly accentuated her growing baby bump. (See every star on the red carpet here.)
 
Abby's red carpet arrival comes just four days after she shared the news that she and husband Bill Kennedy are expecting. "Baby Boy," Abby captioned the Jan. 6 Instagram post, which featured a mirror selfie of her hand resting on her stomach. "We can't wait to meet you in June."
 
Their son will be joining their daughter Edith Pepper Kennedy, who the pair welcomed in 2020.
 
Prior to welcoming Edith, the Indebted actress got candid about her IVF journey, noting the experience should be talked about more.
 
"This Valentine's Day I'll be getting shots in my butt by my husband...but the hormones are very intense," Abby shared during a 2020 appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show. "So many people go through this, but we don't talk about it enough as women."

photos
Golden Globes 2023: Red Carpet Couples

Reflecting on the work of modern medicine, Abby noted at the time, "It's actually such a miracle what they can do, that's a miracle in and of itself."

Todd Williamson/NBC/NBC via Getty Images

Trending Stories

1

Prince Harry Addresses Rumor James Hewitt Is His Father

2

The Disturbing True Story Behind Under the Banner of Heaven

3

The Ugly Truth About the End of Charles and Diana's Marriage

To see every star arrive at the Golden Globes 2023, keep reading.

(E! and NBC are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)

Kevork Djansezian/NBC via Getty Images

Hilary Swank

Todd Williamson/NBC/NBC via Getty Images

Jennifer Hudson

Todd Williamson/NBC/NBC via Getty Images

Salma Hayek

Kevork Djansezian/NBC via Getty Images

Clare Danes

In Giambattista Valli Haute Couture

Kevork Djansezian/NBC via Getty Images

Seth Rogen

Todd Williamson/NBC/NBC via Getty Images

Lisa Marie Presley

Kevork Djansezian/NBC via Getty Images

Sigourney Weaver

In Saint Laurent

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Emma D'Arcy

Todd Williamson/NBC/NBC via Getty Images

Evan Peters

In ALDO

Kevork Djansezian/NBC via Getty Images

Selena Gomez

In Valentino, Styled by Kate Young

David Fisher/Shutterstock

Billy Porter

In Christian Siriano

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Lily James

In Atelier Versace, Styled by Rebecca Corbin-Murray

Todd Williamson/NBC/NBC via Getty Images

Austin Butler

David Fisher/Shutterstock

Michelle Yeoh

In Armani Privé, Styled by Jordan Johnson Chung

Kevork Djansezian/NBC via Getty Images

Lukas Dhont

Kevork Djansezian/NBC via Getty Images

Percy Hynes White

Kevork Djansezian/NBC via Getty Images

Jean Smart

Kevork Djansezian/NBC via Getty Images

Steven Spielberg

Todd Williamson/NBC/NBC via Getty Images

Jessica Chastain

In Oscar de la Renta, Styled by Elizabeth Stewart

Todd Williamson/NBC/NBC via Getty Images

Andrew Garfield

Kevork Djansezian/NBC via Getty Images

Viola Davis

In Jason Wu, Styled by Elizabeth Stewart

Kevork Djansezian/NBC via Getty Images

Donald Glover

In Saint Laurent

Kevork Djansezian/NBC via Getty Images

Matt Bomer

Kevork Djansezian/NBC via Getty Images

Anya Taylor-Joy

In Christian Dior

Todd Williamson/NBC/NBC via Getty Images

Henry Golding

Todd Williamson/NBC/NBC via Getty Images

Nicole Byer

Todd Williamson/NBC/NBC via Getty Images

Barry Keoghan

In Louis Vuitton

Kevork Djansezian/NBC via Getty Images

Jeremy Allen White

Jordan Strauss/AP/Shutterstock

Jennifer Coolidge

In Dolce & Gabbana, Styled by Gaelle Paul

Kevork Djansezian/NBC via Getty Images

Adam Scott

In Paul Smith

photos
View More Photos From Golden Globes 2023: Red Carpet Fashion
Don't miss E!'s 2023 Golden Globe Awards Live From E! red carpet today, Jan. 10, starting at 6 p.m. ET/3 p.m. PT followed by the Globes telecast at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on NBC and Peacock.

Trending Stories

1

Prince Harry Addresses Rumor James Hewitt Is His Father

2

The Disturbing True Story Behind Under the Banner of Heaven

3

The Ugly Truth About the End of Charles and Diana's Marriage

4

See All the 2023 Golden Globes Red Carpet Fashion Looks

5

Golden Globe Awards 2023 Winners: The Complete List