Emma D'Arcy Reveals What Their Golden Globes Nomination Means for the Trans and Non-Binary Community

Emma D'Arcy is feeling "very privileged" heading into the Golden Globes.
During the red carpet for the 2023 Golden Globes, the House of the Dragon star shared with Live From E!: Golden Globes' Loni Love what their nomination means for the transgender and non-binary community. For D'Arcy—who is nominated for Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series - Drama for their work as adult Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen—the honor has been "kind of a surreal thing."
"When I was starting out, I really felt that I had to present as a woman in order to find success in this industry," they explained. "It wasn't sustainable, and I stopped pretending. And weirdly at that point I got nominated for Best Actress for the Golden Globes, which is like beautifully ironic."
Not only did this mean quite a bit to D'Arcy as a performer, but as they highlighted, "it implies the space for trans people and gender non-conforming people is getting bigger all the time."
As D'Arcy previously shared in an October chat with Interview Magazine, House of the Dragon was the first job where they "brought my nonbinary identity to work," adding, "and part of that was because HBO asked me what pronouns I use, and I thought a lot about whether this was the right time."
"The reason it's important is that there was a point, earlier in my career, where I really worried that it wasn't possible to be an actor if you aren't a cisgendered person," they continued. "Typically, within casting sites, there are two columns, and I wondered if those two identities were going to have to live separately in order for me to have a career."
Ultimately, D'Arcy said they chose to disclose their identity as nonbinary so "that younger people who want to do this work know that there is absolutely space and that space is opening up."
See if D'Arcy takes home the top prize by keeping up with the winners' list below: