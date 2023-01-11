Exclusive

Emma D'Arcy Reveals What Their Golden Globes Nomination Means for the Trans and Non-Binary Community

On the 2023 Golden Globes red carpet, House of the Dragon's Emma D'Arcy called their nomination "beautifully ironic" & shared what it means for the transgender/gender non-conforming community.

By Alyssa Ray Jan 11, 2023 1:05 AMTags
TVRed CarpetLGBTQAwardsGolden GlobesExclusivesCelebrities
Watch: House of the Dragon's Emma D'Arcy on Overcoming Gender Norms

Emma D'Arcy is feeling "very privileged" heading into the Golden Globes.

During the red carpet for the 2023 Golden Globes, the House of the Dragon star shared with Live From E!: Golden Globes' Loni Love what their nomination means for the transgender and non-binary community. For D'Arcy—who is nominated for Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series - Drama for their work as adult Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen—the honor has been "kind of a surreal thing."

"When I was starting out, I really felt that I had to present as a woman in order to find success in this industry," they explained. "It wasn't sustainable, and I stopped pretending. And weirdly at that point I got nominated for Best Actress for the Golden Globes, which is like beautifully ironic."

Not only did this mean quite a bit to D'Arcy as a performer, but as they highlighted, "it implies the space for trans people and gender non-conforming people is getting bigger all the time."

photos
Golden Globes 2023: Red Carpet Fashion

As D'Arcy previously shared in an October chat with Interview Magazine, House of the Dragon was the first job where they "brought my nonbinary identity to work," adding, "and part of that was because HBO asked me what pronouns I use, and I thought a lot about whether this was the right time."

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

"The reason it's important is that there was a point, earlier in my career, where I really worried that it wasn't possible to be an actor if you aren't a cisgendered person," they continued. "Typically, within casting sites, there are two columns, and I wondered if those two identities were going to have to live separately in order for me to have a career."

Ultimately, D'Arcy said they chose to disclose their identity as nonbinary so "that younger people who want to do this work know that there is absolutely space and that space is opening up."

See if D'Arcy takes home the top prize by keeping up with the winners' list below:

Trending Stories

1

Prince Harry Addresses Rumor James Hewitt Is His Father

2

The Disturbing True Story Behind Under the Banner of Heaven

3

The Ugly Truth About the End of Charles and Diana's Marriage

Best Motion Picture, Drama

Avatar: The Way of Water
Elvis
The Fabelmans
Tár
Top Gun: Maverick

Best Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy

Babylon
The Banshees of Inisherin
Everything Everywhere All at Once
Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
Triangle of Sadness

Best Actor in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy

Diego Calva, Babylon
Daniel Craig, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
Adam Driver, White Noise
Colin Farrell, The Banshees of Inisherin
Ralph Fiennes, The Menu

Best Actress in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy

Lesley Manville, Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris
Margot Robbie, Babylon
Anya Taylor-Joy, The Menu
Emma Thompson, Good Luck to You, Leo Grande
Michelle Yeoh, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Best Actress in a Motion Picture, Drama

Cate Blanchett, Tár
Olivia Colman, Empire of Light
Viola Davis, The Woman King
Ana De Armas, Blonde
Michelle Williams, The Fabelmans

Best Actor in a Motion Picture, Drama

Austin Butler, Elvis
Brendan Fraser, The Whale
Hugh Jackman, The Son
Bill Nighy, Living
Jeremy Pope, The Inspection

Best Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture

WINNER: Angela Bassett, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Kerry Condon, The Banshees of Inisherin
Jamie Lee Curtis, Everything Everywhere All at Once
Dolly de Leon, Triangle of Sadness
Carey Mulligan, She Said

Best Supporting Actor in a Motion Picture

Brendan Gleeson, The Banshees of Inisherin
Barry Keoghan, The Banshees of Inisherin
Brad Pitt, Babylon
WINNER: Ke Huy Quan, Everything Everywhere All at Once
Eddie Redmayne, The Good Nurse

Best Television Series, Drama

Better Call Saul
The Crown
House of the Dragon
Ozark
Severance

Best Television Series, Musical or Comedy

Abbott Elementary
The Bear
Hacks
Only Murders in the Building
Wednesday

Best Actress in a Television Series, Drama

Emma D'Arcy, House of the Dragon
Laura Linney, Ozark
Imelda Staunton, The Crown
Hilary Swank, Alaska Daily
Zendaya, Euphoria

Best Actor in a Television Series, Drama

Jeff Bridges, The Old Man
Kevin Costner, Yellowstone
Diego Luna, Andor
Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul
Adam Scott, Severance

Best Actress in a Television Series, Musical or Comedy

Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary
Kaley Cuoco, The Flight Attendant
Selena Gomez, Only Murders in the Building
Jenna Ortega, Wednesday
Jean Smart, Hacks

Best Actor in a Television Series, Musical or Comedy

Donald Glover, Atlanta
Bill Hader, Barry
Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building
Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building
WINNER: Jeremy Allen White, The Bear

Best Limited Series or TV Movie

Black Bird
Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
Pam and Tommy
The Dropout
The White Lotus: Sicily

Best Actress in a Limited Series or TV Movie

Jessica Chastain, George & Tammy
Julia Garner, Inventing Anna
Lily James, Pam & Tommy
Julia Roberts, Gaslit
Amanda Seyfried, The Dropout

Best Actor in a Limited Series or TV Movie

Taron Egerton, Black Bird
Colin Firth, The Staircase
Andrew Garfield, Under the Banner of Heaven
Evan Peters, Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
Sebastian Stan, Pam and Tommy

 

Best Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or TV Movie

F. Murray Abraham, The White Lotus
Domhnall Gleeson, The Patient
Paul Walter Hauser, Black Bird
Richard Jenkins, Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
Seth Rogen, Pam & Tommy

Best Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or TV Movie

Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus
Claire Danes, Fleishman Is in Trouble
Daisy Edgar-Jones, Under the Banner of Heaven
Niecy Nash-Betts, Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
Aubrey Plaza, The White Lotus

 

Best Supporting Actor in a Television Series

John Lithgow, The Old Man
Jonathan Pryce, The Crown
John Turturro, Severance
WINNER: Tyler James Williams, Abbott Elementary
Henry Winkler, Barry

Best Supporting Actress in a Television Series

Elizabeth Debicki, The Crown
Hannah Einbinder, Hacks
Julia Garner, Ozark
Janelle James, Abbott Elementary
Sheryl Lee Ralph, Abbott Elementary

Best Motion Picture, Animated  

Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio
Marcel the Shell With Shoes On
Puss in Boots: The Last Wish
Turning Red

Best Original Score, Motion Picture

Alexandre Desplat, Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio
Hildur Guðnadóttir, Women Talking 
WINNER: Justin Hurwitz, Babylon
John Williams, The Fabelmans 
Carter Burwell, The Banshees of Inisherin

Best Screenplay, Motion Picture

Todd Field, Tár 
Tony Kushner & Steven Spielberg, The Fabelmans
Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert, Everything Everywhere All at Once
Martin McDonagh, The Banshees of Inisherin
Sarah Polley, Women Talking

Best Motion Picture, Non-English Language

All Quiet on the Western Front
Argentina, 1985
Close
Decision to Leave
RRR

 

Don't miss E!'s 2023 Golden Globe Awards Live From E! red carpet today, Jan. 10, starting at 6 p.m. ET/3 p.m. PT followed by the Globes telecast at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on NBC and Peacock.

Trending Stories

1

Prince Harry Addresses Rumor James Hewitt Is His Father

2

The Disturbing True Story Behind Under the Banner of Heaven

3

The Ugly Truth About the End of Charles and Diana's Marriage

4

See All the 2023 Golden Globes Red Carpet Fashion Looks

5

Golden Globe Awards 2023 Winners: The Complete List