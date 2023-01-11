Shop Rihanna's Limited-Edition Savage X Fenty Game Day Collection Ahead of Super Bowl 2023

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Rihanna just launched the Exclusive Savage x Fenty Game Day Collection and suddenly, I care a whole lot more about the Super Bowl than ever before!
The football-inspired athleisure collection is perfect for anyone who wants to rep their team on game day— that's RiRi's team, of course. It has all the cute and comfy unisex and size-inclusive game day gear you could imagine, from limited-edition hats, hoodies, sweatpants, tube tops, cropped jerseys, football-detailed boxers and more. Whether you're watching the game from the comfort of your couch, hosting a watch party for your friends or headed to your favorite restaurant or bar, the Savage X Fenty drop has pieces that you can sport everywhere, even after game day!
Scroll below for some of our favorite looks from Rihanna's Savage X Fenty Game Day Collection, so that you can watch that highly anticipated halftime show— and the game, I guess— in style.
Limited-Edition LVII Cropped Varsity Jersey
This cropped athletic mesh jersey will get you ready for the big concer— we mean, game! It features a "Fenty X" graphic in the back and striped athletic trimming at the sleeves.
Limited-Edition LVII Tube Top
This stretchy light blue tube top will make for a super cute and comfortable game day outfit. The limited-edition piece features the "Property of Savage X Fenty" graphic that would look so cute with a pair of parachute pants or cargo pants on game day.
Limited-Edition LVII Hoodie
This Savage x Fenty hoodie will show everyone exactly who you're rooting for on game day! That's RiRi, of course. This limited-edition hoodie comes in brown and black, with the "Property of Savage X Fenty" graphic imprinted on the front and the "Savage x Fenty LVII" design in the back.
Limited-Edition LVII Cotton Boxers
These cotton boxers are in the football spirit. The look comes in both white and black, and features an allover football graphic so that you can enjoy the Super Bowl in comfort, and with the right energy.
Limited-Edition LVII Sweatpant
Enjoy the halftime show and game in comfort with these limited-edition LVII Savage X Fenty Sweatpants. The look comes in black and brown, with a "Property of Savage X Fenty" graphic in back and an "X" logo patch on the leg. Pair it with the matching hoodie for extra comfy game day vibes.
Limited-Edition LVII Beanie
Bundle up with this limited-edition LVII beanie that comes in three different colors, all embroidered with the quintessential "Property of Savage X Fenty" patch.