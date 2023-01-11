Shop Rihanna's Limited-Edition Savage X Fenty Game Day Collection Ahead of Super Bowl 2023

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

Rihanna just launched the Exclusive Savage x Fenty Game Day Collection and suddenly, I care a whole lot more about the Super Bowl than ever before!

The football-inspired athleisure collection is perfect for anyone who wants to rep their team on game day— that's RiRi's team, of course. It has all the cute and comfy unisex and size-inclusive game day gear you could imagine, from limited-edition hats, hoodies, sweatpants, tube tops, cropped jerseys, football-detailed boxers and more. Whether you're watching the game from the comfort of your couch, hosting a watch party for your friends or headed to your favorite restaurant or bar, the Savage X Fenty drop has pieces that you can sport everywhere, even after game day!

Scroll below for some of our favorite looks from Rihanna's Savage X Fenty Game Day Collection, so that you can watch that highly anticipated halftime show— and the game, I guess— in style.