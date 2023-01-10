Former Greek King Constantine II Dead at 82

Watch : In Memoriam: Fallen Stars of 2022

A former monarch has died.

Constantine II, who served as the last king of Greece, died at age 82, The Associated Press confirms. Doctors announced his passing on Jan. 10.

Per the outlet, staff at the Hygeia Hospital in Athens report that Constantine II passed after receiving care in the intensive care unit. A cause of death has not been revealed.

The former ruler, who is the son of King George II's younger brother King Paul, led a life with many milestones. Prior to becoming King, Constantine competed in the Olympics in 1960, taking home a gold medal for sailing in the Dragon class.Three years later, in 1963, he was made an International Olympic Committee member (a membership he maintained until 1974.)

A few years after his athletic accomplishment, Constantine ascended the throne at age 23, after his father passed away on March 6, 1964 due to cancer. That same year, Constantine married former Princess Anne-Marie of Denmark.