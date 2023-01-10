We're Buzzing Over the First Photo of Elijah Wood in Yellowjackets Season 2

Watch : Melanie Lynskey Teases "Insane" Yellowjackets Season 2

The first photo of Elijah Wood in Yellowjackets season two? That deserves a "buzz, buzz."

On Jan. 10, Showtime dropped the first image of The Lord of the Rings alum in his new role for season two of Yellowjackets. In the sneak peek, Wood is seen looking perplexed as he takes in a woodsy scene next to Christina Ricci's Misty.

This first look seems fitting, as Wood's character Walter has been described by Showtime as "a dedicated Citizen Detective, who will challenge Misty in ways she won't see coming."

However, there may be something more between Misty and Walter, especially since Showtime's Instagram account captioned the new photo: "Is it too early to ship?"

We don't think so!

For those who've yet to jump on the Yellowjackets buzz, the Showtime drama tells the story of the Wiskayok High Yellowjackets girls' soccer team, who were forced to survive in the wilderness for 19 months after a plane crashed en route to nationals. The series documents the aftermath of the crash, as well as the drama the survivors face decades later.