Lauren Ambrose Teases a "Shocking" and "Satisfying" End to Servant

Servant is just about ready to serve up its final helping.
As Lauren Ambrose prepares for one last outing as Dorothy Turner, she exclusively teased to E! News that fans can expect an "interesting and fascinating" conclusion to Baby Jericho's story.
When viewers last saw Dorothy, she had fallen over a railing and was unable to move on the ground floor of her apartment, as Leanne (Nell Tiger Free) held the baby in her arms. But while she may have survived the season three cliffhanger, as can be seen in our exclusive first look at the next episode, things are still "pretty devastating."
"We have a real power struggle with Dorothy, stripped of, basically, the thing that is most important to her, which is control," she told E! News. "She can't take care of her child at all. The stakes are through the roof. These characters have been through so much."
And it sounds like things are only going to get more and more intense. "It's pretty shocking how it ultimately all ends," Lauren teased. "Hopefully satisfying in strange ways."
She also recalled shooting the episodes out of order, which meant they actually wrapped with the M. Night Shyamalan-directed penultimate episode of the series, as opposed to the true series finale.
"These final scenes are so intense to shoot," Lauren shared. "On Servant, Night ended up directing our last episode, which brings a certain heightened feeling, and we were all four in the very last scene that we shot."
"It's such an intense four years with all that the world's been through, we weathered that altogether as a family," she continued. "So, living and working together in a bubble to shoot during COVID a couple of times, that was horrible and challenging and really intense to be away from our families, but we did it."
Still, Lauren is well-aware of the gift that longform storytelling brings actors—especially during such unprecedented times.
"So many actors I know didn't have the opportunity to work and the fact that we had this job, that Apple was so supportive of this show, and our cast was small enough and all contained," she added, "it was the perfect story to tell during COVID, where all these people are trapped in the house, trapped in one location in a beautiful apartment."
Don't miss Lauren in the fourth and final season of Servant, premiering Jan. 13 on Apple TV+.