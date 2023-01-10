Exclusive

Janelle Monáe Details Bond With Glass Onion "Sisters" Kate Hudson and Kathryn Hahn

Glass Onion star Janelle Monáe exclusively told E! News about the "unbreakable bond" between her and co-stars Kate Hudson and Kathryn Hahn.

By Angie Orellana Hernandez Jan 10, 2023 10:18 PMTags
Red CarpetKate HudsonExclusivesCelebritiesJanelle Monáe
Watch: Janelle Monae Tells Fans to Expect Music "Sooner Than You Think"

There's no mystery behind this tight-knit friendship.

Janelle Monáe gave insight into her bond with Glass Onion co-stars Kate Hudson and Kathryn Hahn, exclusively telling E! NewsCarolina Bermudez how close they've gotten since working together on the Knives Out sequel.

"Those are my sisters," she said Jan. 8 at the National Board of Review red carpet. "I love them, like it's an unbreakable bond at this point. We're in the Onion family for life now."

Other members of the star-studded Onion family include Daniel Craig—reprising his role as Benoit Blanc—Madelyn ClineEdward Norton, Dave Bautista, Leslie Odom Jr. and Jessica Henwick, all of who Janelle was thrilled to meet.

"I'm a fan of everyone in the film prior to and to be able to meet them and connect human to human, that was like the most rewarding thing because I've gained family now," she explained. "I felt like I was just with my friends and family making a movie, playing a theater troupe, just experiencing this wonderful script and these characters that Rian Johnson made. So I'm infinitely grateful for that experience."

 

photos
See Every Star From the Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery Premiere

And it's not just Janelle's onscreen family who she's shared the experience with. In December, the Hidden Figures star previously told E! News that her mom, Janet, also enjoyed seeing her act in the whodunit.

 

Dave Benett/Getty Images for Netflix

Trending Stories

1

Prince Harry Addresses Rumor James Hewitt Is His Father

2

The Disturbing True Story Behind Under the Banner of Heaven

3

The Ugly Truth About the End of Charles and Diana's Marriage

"She loves films," Janelle said. "This is one of her favorite movies that I'm a part of, you know for her to like see it and be a part of it, is just that's honestly enough for her, too." 

For the latest breaking news updates, click here to download the E! News App

Trending Stories

1

Prince Harry Addresses Rumor James Hewitt Is His Father

2

The Disturbing True Story Behind Under the Banner of Heaven

3

The Ugly Truth About the End of Charles and Diana's Marriage

4

How to Watch the 2023 Golden Globes on TV and Online

5

Every Bombshell From Prince Harry's Memoir Spare