See Emily Ratajkowski and Comedian Eric Andre Step Out for Cozy NYC Date Night

Watch : Emily Ratajkowski Says She "Attracts the Worst Men"

Emily Ratajkowski is making the case for casual dating.

The model, who was recently linked to artist Jack Greer and Pete Davidson, was spotted having a night out with comedian Eric Andre in New York City on Jan. 7.

For the date night, in which the pair were photographed walking around the city, Emily looked stylish in a long black leather trench coat over a midi dress and on-trend black sneakers. As for the Man Seeking Woman actor, he sported a black coat with a green floral patterned shirt, khaki pants, and white Adidas sneakers.

Eric and the My Body author's night out comes a few weeks after Emily—who filed for divorce from ex Sebastian Bear-McClard in September after four years of marriage—was photographed sharing a smooch with Jack.

Prior to that, Emily was spotted out with was reported to have been dating Pete, including courtside at New York Knicks game at Madison Square Garden in November.