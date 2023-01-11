Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, Brad Pitt Had the Time of His Life at the Golden Globes

Brad Pitt was the star of the show at the 2023 Golden Globes, snapping pics with tons of celebs. See all the photos from his night out at the Beverly Hills event on Jan. 10.

Brad Pitt deserves the trophy for Most Popular at the 2023 Golden Globes

Nominated for Best Supporting Actor in a Motion Picture, Pitt was truly living it up at the award show on Jan. 10, posing for photos with stars in the audience, including Quentin Tarantino, Margot Robbie and Colin Farrell, with a big smile on his face.

The Babylon star ended up losing the trophy to the talented Ke Huy Quan (Everything Everywhere All at Once) but was in good company with fellow nominees Brendan Gleeson (The Banshees of Inisherin), Barry Keoghan (The Banshees of Inisherin) and Eddie Redmayne (The Good Nurse). Find out all the winners here.

And still, that didn't stop Pitt from enjoying the night out in Beverly Hills (after all, he's already won two Golden Globes over the years—for Once Upon a Time in Hollywood and Twelve Monkeys).

Hosted by Jerrod Carmichael, the show will see who takes home the trophies across numerous film and television categories. Martin McDonagh's film Banshees of Inisherin leads the pack with eight nominations, more than any other movie. 

In the meantime, keep scrolling to see Pitt's glorious pics with his pals in Hollywood.

Rich Polk/NBC via Getty Images
Brad Pitt & Austin Butler
Christopher Polk/NBC via Getty Images
Brad Pitt & Margot Robbie
Christopher Polk/NBC via Getty Images
Brad Pitt & Margot Robbie
Todd Williamson/NBC via Getty Images
Brad Pitt & Henry Winkler
Todd Williamson/NBC via Getty Images
Brad Pitt & Colin Farrell
Christopher Polk/NBC via Getty Images
Brad Pitt & Quentin Tarantino
Todd Williamson/NBC via Getty Images
Brad Pitt & Quentin Tarantino
Rich Polk/NBC via Getty Images
Brad Pitt & Olivia Hamilton
Rich Polk/NBC via Getty Images
Brad Pitt & Olivia Hamilton
Rich Polk/NBC via Getty Images
Brad Pitt

