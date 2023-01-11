The Icelandic Water Girls Are Totally the New Fiji Water Girls at the 2023 Golden Globes

Four years after Fiji Water Girl went viral at the 2019 Golden Globes, the award show has a new group of gals promoting hydration on the 2023 red carpet. Meet the Icelandic Glacial water girls.

By Brett Malec Jan 11, 2023 12:30 AMTags
Red CarpetAwardsNBCGolden GlobesViralNBCU
Watch: See Fiji Water Girl's Golden Globes Acceptance Speech

Hydration has always been important at the Golden Globes.

And four year after Fiji Water Girl—a.k.a Kelleth Cuthbert—went viral for photobombing Hollywood's biggest stars and most respected actors by toting a tray or H2O, a new group of gals are making their debut at the 2023 award show on Jan. 10 (see every star on the red carpet here). 

Meet the Icelandic Glacial water girls. That's right, this year's Golden Globes has a brand new water sponsor with new models making sure the night's nominees and attendees don't get parched at the star-studded event at The Beverly Hilton Hotel.

Most of the ladies rocked simple, sparkly silver long-sleeved dresses while roaming the carpet with Icelandic water on silver trays and popping up in the background of photos as guests arrived. And because stars are still arriving, only time will tell if any of the Icelandic girls will steal the show by popping up in hilarious pics of the night's most beloved celebrities.

photos
2023 Golden Globe Awards: Best Dressed Stars

Meet the Icelandic water girls below.

The 2023 Golden Globes, hosted by Jerrod Carmichael, airs tonight at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on NBC and Peacock.

Joe Scarnici/Getty Images for Icelandic Glacial
Joe Scarnici/Getty Images for Icelandic Glacial
Joe Scarnici/Getty Images for Icelandic Glacial
Joe Scarnici/Getty Images for Icelandic Glacial

Trending Stories

1

Prince Harry Addresses Rumor James Hewitt Is His Father

2

The Disturbing True Story Behind Under the Banner of Heaven

3

The Ugly Truth About the End of Charles and Diana's Marriage

(E!, NBC and Peacock are all part of the NBCUniversal family)

Don't miss E!'s 2023 Golden Globe Awards Live From E! red carpet today, Jan. 10, starting at 6 p.m. ET/3 p.m. PT followed by the Globes telecast at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on NBC and Peacock.

Trending Stories

1

Prince Harry Addresses Rumor James Hewitt Is His Father

2

The Disturbing True Story Behind Under the Banner of Heaven

3

The Ugly Truth About the End of Charles and Diana's Marriage

4

See All the 2023 Golden Globes Red Carpet Fashion Looks

5

Golden Globe Awards 2023 Winners: The Complete List