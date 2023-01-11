The Icelandic Water Girls Are Totally the New Fiji Water Girls at the 2023 Golden Globes

Watch : See Fiji Water Girl's Golden Globes Acceptance Speech

Hydration has always been important at the Golden Globes.

And four year after Fiji Water Girl—a.k.a Kelleth Cuthbert—went viral for photobombing Hollywood's biggest stars and most respected actors by toting a tray or H2O, a new group of gals are making their debut at the 2023 award show on Jan. 10 (see every star on the red carpet here).

Meet the Icelandic Glacial water girls. That's right, this year's Golden Globes has a brand new water sponsor with new models making sure the night's nominees and attendees don't get parched at the star-studded event at The Beverly Hilton Hotel.

Most of the ladies rocked simple, sparkly silver long-sleeved dresses while roaming the carpet with Icelandic water on silver trays and popping up in the background of photos as guests arrived. And because stars are still arriving, only time will tell if any of the Icelandic girls will steal the show by popping up in hilarious pics of the night's most beloved celebrities.