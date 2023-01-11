We Love That Quinta Brunson Refused to Downplay Her Success During Her Golden Globes Acceptance Speech

Watch : Sheryl Lee Ralph Talks FIRST Golden Globe Nomination

Quinta Brunson knows she's created something special.

The Abbott Elementary creator, who also stars as Janine Teagues in the ABC sitcom, took home the Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series - Musical or Comedy award at the 2023 Golden Globes.

And, after taking the stage at the Beverly Hilton, Brunson refused to downplay the comedy's success, as she quipped, "I have to say thank you to to Disney, 20th Century, Warner Brothers, thank you for believing in this show about a group of teachers from Philadelphia. It has resonated with the world in a way that I couldn't even imagine it would've. But let's be real, I did imagine it, that's why I sold it to you."

If you ask us, this on-stage confidence deserves nothing but straight As!

Brunson continued to bring the funny when she also thanked co-producers Justin Halpern and Patrick Schumacker, adding, "They're very white men and they'll just be like, 'OK, Quinta.' They let me get away with a lot—and it really worked out."