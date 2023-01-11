14 Easy Kitchen Upgrades Under $40

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Are you sick of your kitchen decor? If you want to switch things up, but a full-scale renovation just isn't in your budget, there is no need to fret because there are plenty of budget-friendly products that can make a major impact without a ton of effort.
You don't have to use a tool kit or call in extra help to update your kitchen. There are so many easy things you can do to elevate your space. If you want a granite countertop, you can make it happen with this self-adhesive product. Instead of adding clutter and taking up counter space, you can turn your kitchen essentials into decor when you put them on these floating shelves. Add an upscale vibe to your kitchen by creating a coffee and tea bar with one of these storage carousels. Bring a personal touch to your space with a monogrammed kitchen towel.
Marble Wallpaper Granite Paper for Old Furniture Self Adhesive and Removable Cover
Use this adhesive granite paper to transform your counter, desk, or even a backsplash. It's easy to apply and to remove. This product comes in several sizes and it has 27,382+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Art3d 10-Sheet Peel and Stick Backsplash
A backsplash can instantly elevate your decor. These stick-on options come in a few colors and they have 6,300+ 5-star Amazon reviews. They really do look like tiles, right?
Utopia Home Pantry Organizer - Set of 8 Refrigerator Organizer Bins
A little bit of organization goes a long way. These clear containers help you stay organized and they make your fridge, pantry, and cabinets aesthetically pleasing. These come in a few colors and they have 21,800+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Love-KANKEI Floating Shelves Wall Mounted Set of 2
Use these chic floating shelves to create additional storage space that's also aesthetically pleasing. These come in five colors and two sizes. This set has 4,100+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
SimpleHouseware Can Dispense Refrigerator Organizer Storage,Clear
If you have a favorite canned beverage, this acrylic dispenser is the perfect way to stay organized and free up some space in your cabinet or fridge. It has 2,300+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Smartake Paper Towel Holder
It's important to keep paper towels on hand, but if you want to make your counter look a little nicer, this holder is a nice touch. It comes in silver and black. This paper towel holder has 3,600+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Lifewit Silverware Drawer Organizer, Expandable Utensil Tray for Kitchen
Instead of just throwing your silverware in the drawer, use this organizer, which you can expand and contract for a customized fit.
StoveShelf Stainless Steel Finish Magnetic Shelf for Kitchen Stove
If you want additional storage or even some decor, you can put this magnetic shelf on your stove. It's available in a few colors and sizes. This Amazon favorite has 13,500+ 5-star reviews.
Nifty Coffee Pod Carousel – Compatible with K-Cups, 24 Pod Pack Storage
Create a cute coffee station with this adorable carousel, which comes in a few colors and has 70,300+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Nifty Tea Bag Spinning Carousel
If you're a tea person, this carousel is just what you need to create a beverage station in your kitchen. It has 6,200+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Rabaha Acacia Lazy Susan Organizer for Table
A lazy susan is great for hosting. It's also a nice, functional way to display your kitchen essentials or create a centerpiece. It also comes in white.
Auledio 2-Tier Countertop Fruit Vegetables Basket Bowl
If you have the option to make essential storage into something that's also aesthetically pleasing, that's a super simple way to upgrade your space. This two-tier fruit and vegetable bowl is a great pick. It comes in three colors and it has 3,700+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Der Rose 4 Packs Fake Plants
It can be tough to take care of plants, but some no maintenance faux greenery is a nice touch for your kitchen.
Creative Scents Monogrammed Gifts, Fingertip Towels- Set of 4
These monogram kitchen towels add an elegant personal touch to any room. These have 1,300+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
