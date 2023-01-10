Why Prince Harry Wants Kids Archie and Lilibet to Have Relationships With Royal Family Despite Rift

Prince Harry has a royal wish for his children.
The Duke of Sussex has recently gotten candid on his strained relationship with his family after stepping back from his royal responsibilities in 2020. Despite the rift, Harry still wants his and Meghan Markle's kids Archie, 3, and Lilibet, 19 months, to have bonds with their royal relatives.
"I've said before that I've wanted a family, not an institution—so of course, I would love nothing more than for our children to have relationships with members of my family," he told People in an interview published Jan. 10. "And they do with some, which brings me great joy."
Looking back on the connection they all shared with the late Queen Elizabeth II, his grandmother, Harry noted he has fond memories.
"My grandmother and I were very close, and we very much did have a special relationship. I miss her dearly, as well as her cheeky sense of humor and quick wit," he told the outlet. "I will forever cherish every memory I had with her, especially the times she spent with my children."
Harry's memoir Spare, touches on the complicated relationship he now holds with other members of the royal family such as his brother Prince William and his father King Charles III.
But while Harry has poured his feelings into a book, he doesn't want to tell his family how to feel about what is on the pages.
"I want people to read my memoir and come to their own conclusions," he said. "I don't want to tell anyone what to think of it and that includes my family. It's a raw account of my life—the good, the bad and everything in between."
To learn the most jaw-dropping bombshells within Harry's memoir Spare, keep reading.
