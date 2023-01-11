10 Stylish Fashion Staples My Mom & I Always Steal From Each Other's Closets

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
I'll admit, there used to be a time where I hated taking fashion advice from my mom. I didn't quite think she understood or knew about the latest fashion trends. How could she give me any guidance when it came to fashion?
Now, things are drastically different. Times have changed. Turns out, my mom is fashionable!
Not only do I take fashion advice from my mom, but I also love perusing through her closet and inheriting some ~vintage~ pieces. My mom has taught me the importance of having staple, neutral and timeless pieces in my wardrobe instead of solely relying on viral TikTok videos to determine my style, no matter how fun they might be. When it comes to our closets, my mom and I both have some versatile looks that we love borrowing from one other— sometimes for extended periods of time. She's influenced me to purchase some amazing clothing, handbags, shoes and more that are perfect for any age, which I've rounded up for you to shop, too.
From Longchamp tote bags, the perfect everyday sneakers and the knit sweaters we both swear by, read on to shop the top 10 clothing and accessories that my mom and I always steal from each other's closets.
Slim Fit Cable-Knit Sweater
My mom taught me the importance of closet staples, like this slim fit Ralph Lauren sweater that we keep at the front of our closets. I like to pair my navy sweater with leather pants or oversized jeans, while my mom layers hers under coats and straight-leg jeans.
Topshop Oversize Turtleneck Sweater
This sweater goes with just about everything, and it's perfect for the winter because of its oversized fit and turtleneck style that actually keeps me warm. I pair mine with cargo pants and layer it over midi dresses with heeled boots, while my mom pairs hers with loose ankle jeans and some everyday sneakers.
Wowshow Chunky Gold Hoop Earrings
Chunky gold hoop earrings are a jewelry staple, and these $12 ones from Amazon are a great affordable pair that look beautiful. They're the perfect balance between understated and chunky, without feeling too heavy on the ears, which my mom and I both love.
Women's Stan Smith Shoes
Stan Smith sneakers are a great everyday shoe that we like to style for more casual days or running errands (i.e., when my mom is running real errands and I'm simply looking for any excuse to get a coffee). No matter what you've got in store for your day, these sneakers are the perfect, comfortable pair that come in so many different colors.
Longchamp Le Pliage Small Nylon Shoulder Tote
I'm definitely more of a tote bag girly than my mom is, but we both love the Longchamp Le Pliage Tote for its versatility and simple style. My small nylon shoulder tote got me through college, while my mom has various colors that she uses every single day. Plus, it's so easy to pack for any kind of traveling.
OFFLINE By Aerie Real Me High Waisted Crossover Flare Legging
When it comes to loungewear, looking for pieces from Aerie is a no-brainer for both me and my mom. They're sweaters and layering shirts are so comfortable and soft, while they're flare leggings and sweatpants are not only comfortable, but super flattering.
Oversized Single-Breasted Jacket
An oversized blazer is a wardrobe must-have no matter your age. This oversized single-breasted jacket from H&M can be worn to work, to evening dinners or brunch with the girls. It's a simple way to add some sophistication to any outfit.
The Perfect Vintage Straight Jean in Seyland Wash
These straight-leg jeans from Madewell strike the perfect balance between loose-fitted and flattering. We pair the casual light-wash look with sweaters, t-shirts and more. They're called the "Perfect Vintage Straight Jean" for good reason!
Paily Heels
These braided heels from Dolce Vita travel between my wardrobe and my mom's because of how comfortable and versatile they are. We pair them with dresses, jeans, trousers and more. There are also so many colors to choose from!
Open Edit Knit Midi Skirt
This Open Edit knit midi skirt is so comfortable and cute. I like to pair the look with cropped sweaters or a black sheer top, while my mom likes to wear it to evening outings with some low pumps and a chic sweater.