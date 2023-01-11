Abbott Elementary's Sheryl Lee Ralph Reveals Her Daughter Styled Her Dazzling Golden Globes Look

Watch : Sheryl Lee Ralph Talks FIRST Golden Globe Nomination

Sheryl Lee Ralph's daughter Ivy-Victoria Maurice, a.k.a. Ivy Coco, is just as talented as she is.

While being nominated for her first-ever Golden Globe for Best Supporting Actress in a Television Series is quite an exciting achievement, the Abbott Elementary star said she was even more excited to be dressed by her 28-year-old stylist daughter for the 2023 award ceremony. (See every star on the red carpet here.)

Noting that Ivy "has been on this whole awards trail with me from the beginning," Sheryl exclusively told Live From E!: Golden Globes host Laverne Cox on the ceremony's Jan. 10 red carpet, "I said, 'You get my style, Coco'—I call her Coco, but it's Ivy—and I said, 'You get me, you get the style and let's do this,' and she's been winning."

And it's thanks to Ivy that the 66-year-old says she's "been on every best-dressed list, including The New York Times," going on to joke that "every birthing pain was worth it."