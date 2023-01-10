Judge Judy Slams Prince Harry's Spare Amid Royal Family Drama

In the case of books vs. family, Judge Judy Sheindlin has reached her ruling.
As Prince Harry continues to make headlines after sharing family confessions in his memoir Spare, the host of Judy Justice has a warning to her relatives if they choose to go a similar route.
"I will tell you that I would be furious, and would think that that child or grandchild was a selfish, spoiled, ungrateful one," Judy said on the Jan. 10 episode of Good Morning Britain. "That's what I would feel, and be really hurt."
While host Noel Phillips reported that Judy had refused to comment directly about Prince Harry and wife Meghan Markle, the former family court judge suggested that the idea of writing a book may not be the best idea.
"I think anybody—anybody with a brain—would see that it's disingenuous," she said when asked to share her feeling if a family member had done what they had done. "It's biting the hand that fed you, it's unseemly."
Prince Harry's highly anticipated memoir officially hit bookshelves on Jan. 10. In the 416-page tome, the Duke of Sussex explores a variety of topics, including his fractured relationship with brother Prince William and his father King Charles III's second marriage to Camilla Parker Bowles.
While the book ranked No. 1 on Amazon's nonfiction bestseller list and Barnes & Noble's top 100 sellers on release day, some stars have spoken out against the project with CNN's Don Lemon questioning, "What exactly is he achieving by airing family dirty laundry?"
But according to Harry, he's just speaking his experience.
"I will sit here and speak truth to you with the words that come out of my mouth," he said on 60 Minutes Jan. 8, "rather than using someone else, an unnamed source, to feed in lies or a narrative to a tabloid media that literally radicalizes its readers to then potentially cause harm to my family, my wife, my kids."
