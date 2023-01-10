Gabrielle Union and Daughter Kaavia Adorably Twin With Matching Hairstyles

Gabrielle Union revealed her daughter Kaavia James suggested they both rock the same hairstyle, with the actress adding, "I was honored to oblige."

Gabrielle Union and Kaavia James nailed their most recent "mommy and me" look.

The Bring It On actress shared a carousel of Instagram photos that showcased her and her 4-year-old daughter's cute twinning moment, in which they both rocked matching braided hairstyles.

The duo's updo—courtesy of their go-to hairstylist Wankaya H.—consisted of Fulani braids twisted into space buns and a few braided strands that were accented by colorful beads—gold and orange for Gabrielle and bright pink for Kaavia.

"Imitation IS the best form of flattery," the actress captioned her Jan. 9 post. "@kaaviajames suggested I get the same hairstyle that she got and I was honored to oblige."

Gabrielle sweetly added, "Twinning is winning. Anything for her."

Dwyane Wade praised his girls' looks by commenting with two red heart emojis, and he could be heard in one of the videos his wife shared.

"Oh, I love it," he said in the short clip. "Twinsies!"

This isn't the first time the mother-daughter duo has coordinated their looks. On Christmas Day, the two sported similar braided hairstyles, and a month before then, they had matching updos.

Instagram

It's safe to say Gabrielle and Kaavia are goals. Keep scrolling to see more of their cute family moments!

Instagram
Hair For It

"See @kaaviajames mama's got hair like yours," the actress shares on Instagram. "When I took my braids out she was like... now mom & baby both rocking their natural curls."

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Kids Come First

"First of all, if you want to talk about strength and courage, my 12-year-old has way more than I have," Dwyane Wade shared on the All the Smoke podcast. "You can learn something from your kids. In my household, man, that's all we talk about. We talk about making sure our kids are seen by each of us, me and my wife, We talk about making sure our kids understand the power in their voice."

Courtesy of Booking.com
Ultimate Defenders

After Gabrielle Union was fired from America's Got Talent, Dwyane absolutely had his wife's back. "'Men lie, Women lie, numbers don't,'" he shared on Twitter after the news broke. "Over this past year I've been approaching by many people saying that my wife @itsgabrielleu is the main reason they've started watching #AGT or that they love her insight and sincerity on the show."

Bob Metelus Studio
Party Planners

When it was time for Gabrielle to have a birthday party, Dwyane had no trouble planning an epic '90s themed bash

Instagram
#WadeWorldTour

Wanna get away? The couple has been known for their amazing vacations that are often documented on Instagram. Work hard and play harder!

Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP/Shutterstock
Red Carpet Pro

While attending the 2019 Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Sports Awards, the couple's daughter Kaavia made her award show debut. Spoiler alert: She was a total pro. 

Instagram / Gabrielle Union
Clap Backs

After celebrating Thanksgiving as a family, Dwyane took to Twitter to slam Internet trolls who had some not-so-nice comments. "I've seen some post-thanksgiving hate on social about my family photo," he shared online. "Stupidity is apart of this world we live in—so i get it. But here's the thing—I've been chosen to lead my family not y'all. So we will continue to be us and support each other with pride, love & a smile!"

Instagram
Best Dressed

When it was time to celebrate Halloween 2019, Gabrielle and Dwyane knew just the look to pull off with their baby girl.

Instagram
Round 2

But wait, there's more! The proud parents also transformed into another theme with their daughter Zaya.

Ali Rhodes Photo/Courtesy of sbe
Paying it Forward

Despite their busy schedules, Gabrielle and Dwyane always like to give back. One cause they support is close friend Holly Robinson Peete's HollyRod Foundation charity events. DesignCare 2019 included a performance from Gabrielle's AGT golden buzzer Kodi Lee.

Dia Dipasupil/FilmMagic
Dynamic Duo

The couple that dresses fabulous together, stays together! Who can forget their Met Gala 2019 look in New York City?

