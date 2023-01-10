2023 Golden Globes: All the Couples Spicing Up the Red Carpet

See Heidi Klum and Tom Kaulitz, Glen Powell and Gigi Paris and more of Hollywood's hottest couples who turned the 2023 Golden Globes into date night.

These couples are truly golden.

Hollywood's hottest duos are turning the 2023 Golden Globes into date night. Heidi KlumDaniel Brühl and Glen Powell are just some of the famous faces who kicked off the 2023 award season in style with their significant others in tow at the annual award show in Beverly Hills on Jan. 10 (see every star on the red carpet here).

Klum and husband Tom Kaulitz looked picture-perfect with the America's Got Talent judge rocking a sexy, sparkly silver mini dress with feathers and peek-a-boo cut-outs while her man opted for a classic black tuxedo. The lovebirds even got their PDA on by kissing for the cameras.

Meanwhile, Brühl and wife Felicitas Rombold contrasted in all-black, all-white ensembles. As for Powell and girlfriend Gigi Paris, the two looked right off a runway with the Top Gun: Maverick actor in a simple black suit and bowtie and Paris in a jaw-dropping gold gown.

Check out all the fashionable and fierce couples on the Golden Globes red carpet below.

Don't miss the 2023 Golden Globes, hosted by Jerrod Carmichael, tonight at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on NBC and streaming on Peacock.

Todd Williamson/NBC/NBC via Getty Images
Kaley Cuoco & Tom Pelphrey
Todd Williamson/NBC/NBC via Getty Images
Hannah & Eddie Redmayne
Jordan Strauss/AP/Shutterstock
Glen Powell & Gigi Paris
Todd Williamson/NBC/NBC via Getty Images
Heidi Klum & Tom Kaulitz
Todd Williamson/NBC/NBC via Getty Images
Felicitas Rombold & Daniel Brühl
Todd Williamson/NBC/NBC via Getty Images
Colman Domingo & Raul Domingo
Kevork Djansezian/NBC via Getty Images
Heidi Klum & Tom Kaulitz
Kevork Djansezian/NBC/NBC via Getty Images
Aleena Miller & Noel Miller
Kevork Djansezian/NBC/NBC via Getty Images
Cody Ko & Kelsey Kreppel

Don't miss E!'s 2023 Golden Globe Awards Live From E! red carpet today, Jan. 10, starting at 6 p.m. ET/3 p.m. PT followed by the Globes telecast at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on NBC and Peacock.

