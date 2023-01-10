The Future of Fear the Walking Dead Revealed

Watch : OMG TV Shows of 2022: Euphoria, Abbott Elementary & More

As it turns out, even zombies have a shelf life.

The upcoming eighth season of Fear the Walking Dead, which premieres May 14 on AMC, will be its last, according to the network.

"To conclude Fear the Walking Dead," The Walking Dead Universe chief content officer Scott Gimple said in a statement, "we're thrilled to be bringing you one of its most vibrant, inventive, exciting seasons ever."

As fans of the show know, there's still plenty of meat left on the season eight bone.

"The eighth season of Fear begins after the conclusion of season seven," the network teased, "when Morgan's (Lennie James) and Madison's (Kim Dickens) hopes to rescue Mo from PADRE did not go as planned. Now, Morgan, Madison and the others they brought to the island are living under PADRE's cynical rule. "

Fear the Walking Dead stars Colman Domingo, Danay Garcia, Austin Amelio, Christine Evangelista, Karen David, Jenna Elfman and Rubén Blades will also return for the show's final season.