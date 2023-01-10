Prepare For Mascara Tears Because Lauren Conrad Is Shutting Down Her Lifestyle Blog

Watch : Lauren Conrad & Kristin Cavallari Discuss Laguna Beach FEUD

Lauren Conrad is not going back to the beginning.

The Hills alum announced on Jan. 10 that she's officially shutting down her eponymous lifestyle website after 12 years.

"It's been a tough decision, but it's time to say goodbye to the blog," a message read. "Back in 2011, when blogs were in their early years, I decided to start a lifestyle site to share my love of cooking, crafting, fashion, beauty, and décor."

In addition to offering her tricks of the trade, Lauren explained that her blog was also a space for her to connect with her readers on a personal level. But as for why she decided to close this chapter? Well, put simply, she has other passions and priorities.

"The truth is that being a designer has always been my first love," the 36-year-old noted. "And as that business has grown for me over the years, I've had less time to devote to this blog."