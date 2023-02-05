2023 Grammys

The Complete List of Winners (Live Updates)

TikToker Dylan Mulvaney Makes Grammys Red Carpet Debut After Facial Feminization Surgery

Almost two months after undergoing facial feminization surgery, TikTok star Dylan Mulvaney walked the red carpet at the 2023 Grammys on Feb. 5. See what she wore.

Watch: Most DARING Grammys Fashion: J.Lo, Rihanna & More

POV: When Dylan Mulvaney is living her best life at the 2023 Grammys.

The TikTok star, who has over 10.4 million followers on the social media platform, made her red carpet debut at music's biggest night on Feb. 5. Styled by fashion guru Brad Goreski, Dylan arrived at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles clad in crimson red halter neck gown by Christian Siriano that featured cut-outs on the side.(See all the red carpet looks here.)

With her brunette hair in an elegant updo, the 26-year-old oozed old school Hollywood glamour as she posed for photographs with fellow TikToker Chris Olsen.

"I have a hot date," she joked on Instagram Story prior to her arrival. Dylan added in another post that she was excited to "finally" be able to see Harry Styles, who will be going into his performance at this year's ceremony with six nominations under his belt.

Dylan's red carpet appearance comes nearly two months after her facial feminization surgery. On Jan. 27, the trans activist unveiled the procedure's results in what she called a "face reveal" video. 

photos
See the Winners of the 2023 Grammys

"You know I have a flare for the dramatics, but it's so good, right?" Dylan told the camera while pointing to her face. "I'm so happy. It's still me. It's just a little bit softer of a version."

Lester Cohen/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

The surgery—which took multiple hours—included hairline advancement, a brow bone shave, a rhinoplasty, minor cheek enhancement, a little lip lift, a jaw shave, a chin reduction and a tracheal shave, according to Dylan. As she explained in a Jan. 30 TikTok, "FFS is sort of like a choose your own adventure."

"You can get one of those things. You can get all of them. You can get none of them," she noted. "It's really whatever you have dysphoria over."

Describing the surgery as "an extremely privileged procedure," she added, "Had I not been trans, these wouldn't have been changes that I would have sought out. But because of my gender dysphoria, I felt I need it. And I want us to all start viewing FFS as just as important as other gender-affirming health care."

Keep scrolling to see Dylan—as well as more celebs—on the Grammys 2023 red carpet.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Kelsea Ballerini

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Miranda Lambert

David Fisher/Shutterstock

Adrienne Bailon-Houghton

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
<>h2>Amber Rose
David Fisher/Shutterstock

Tom Daley

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Gus Kenworthy

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

LL Cool J

Lester Cohen/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Ginger Gonzaga

Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock

Dencia

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Questlove

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Michelle Branch

Francis Specker/CBS

Steve Howey

Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock

Myles Frost

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

MC Lyte

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Blac Chyna

Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock

Hunter Doohan

Lester Cohen/Getty Images

Ryan Hurd

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Alisun

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Shania Twain

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Marren Morris

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

Amanda Gorman

Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock

Gayle

Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Ingrid Andress

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Miguel

David Fisher/Shutterstock

Madeleine White

David Fisher/Shutterstock

Nija Charles

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Hannah Monds

Lester Cohen/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Tiara Thomas

Lester Cohen/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Bonnie Raitt

Lester Cohen/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Sheryl Crow

photos
View More Photos From Grammys 2023: Red Carpet Fashion
