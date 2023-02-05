TikToker Dylan Mulvaney Makes Grammys Red Carpet Debut After Facial Feminization Surgery

Watch : Most DARING Grammys Fashion: J.Lo, Rihanna & More

POV: When Dylan Mulvaney is living her best life at the 2023 Grammys.

The TikTok star, who has over 10.4 million followers on the social media platform, made her red carpet debut at music's biggest night on Feb. 5. Styled by fashion guru Brad Goreski, Dylan arrived at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles clad in crimson red halter neck gown by Christian Siriano that featured cut-outs on the side.(See all the red carpet looks here.)

With her brunette hair in an elegant updo, the 26-year-old oozed old school Hollywood glamour as she posed for photographs with fellow TikToker Chris Olsen.

"I have a hot date," she joked on Instagram Story prior to her arrival. Dylan added in another post that she was excited to "finally" be able to see Harry Styles, who will be going into his performance at this year's ceremony with six nominations under his belt.

Dylan's red carpet appearance comes nearly two months after her facial feminization surgery. On Jan. 27, the trans activist unveiled the procedure's results in what she called a "face reveal" video.