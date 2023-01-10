We’ve Got a Latte Love for Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez Filming a Dunkin' Donuts Commercial

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez are the perfect blend.
The Oscar winner is taking his well-documented love of Dunkin' Donuts to the small screen and his wife is right there by his side. The couple were spotted filming a commercial for the coffee company in Medford, Mass., Jan. 10. The Marry Me star was photographed in a car rolling up to the drive-thru window where Ben—dressed as a Dunkin' employee in a T-shirt and visor—was waiting to take his wife's order.
But in addition to helping Jen get her morning cup of joe, the Argo director surprised several Greater Boston coffee fans as he worked the drive-thru window for actual costumers. He was photographed smiling and laughing while handing out orders in the window.
One customer served by the 50-year-old told NBC reporter Darren Botelho that Ben was "incredibly funny and quick-witted," per NBC10 Boston.
While fans won't learn what Jen's Dunkin' order is just yet as the commercial is under wraps for now, the "On the Floor" singer isn't afraid to give followers the inside scoop when it comes to her and The Town actor's love.
While reflecting on her year, Jen recently shared never-before-seen photos from the couple's Las Vegas and Georgia weddings.
"2022 was one of the best years yet!!!" she wrote on Instagram Jan. 1 alongside a slew of the 53-year-old's best moments, which included a close-up look at the gigantic, green ring from her hubby. "I cannot wait for all that's to come next year."
The two—who tied the knot at Las Vegas' A Little White Wedding Chapel in July 2022—can also be seen sitting in the back of a pink vintage car after saying "I do," with Jen sporting a chic, white gown and matching veil with the Oscar-winner's arm around her.
The Hustlers star also posted a pic of herself looking over sketches of her multiple wedding dresses for her second ceremony, which took place at Ben's mansion in Georgia in August.
Ben and Jen, who were engaged in the early aughts before calling it quits in 2004, rekindled their relationship in 2021.
And as Jen recalled in the Sept. 2022 installment of her On The JLo newsletter, she revealed the special words Ben said during his speech at their reception.
"This is heaven," Ben said. "Right Here. We're in it now."