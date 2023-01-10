We’ve Got a Latte Love for Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez Filming a Dunkin' Donuts Commercial

Watch : Jennifer Lopez Shares Never-Before-Seen Wedding Photos

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez are the perfect blend.

The Oscar winner is taking his well-documented love of Dunkin' Donuts to the small screen and his wife is right there by his side. The couple were spotted filming a commercial for the coffee company in Medford, Mass., Jan. 10. The Marry Me star was photographed in a car rolling up to the drive-thru window where Ben—dressed as a Dunkin' employee in a T-shirt and visor—was waiting to take his wife's order.

But in addition to helping Jen get her morning cup of joe, the Argo director surprised several Greater Boston coffee fans as he worked the drive-thru window for actual costumers. He was photographed smiling and laughing while handing out orders in the window.

One customer served by the 50-year-old told NBC reporter Darren Botelho that Ben was "incredibly funny and quick-witted," per NBC10 Boston.

While fans won't learn what Jen's Dunkin' order is just yet as the commercial is under wraps for now, the "On the Floor" singer isn't afraid to give followers the inside scoop when it comes to her and The Town actor's love.