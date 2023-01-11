This TikTok-Famous Blush Oil Changes Colors for a Customized Look That Flatters Your Skin Tone

Youthforia

Youthforia BYO Blush Reviews

A shopper raved, "I LOVE this blush. I typically never wear blush because I have a hard time finding blush that matches/blends in with my skin tone, but this blush is perfect, lightweight, and just the pop of color I need on my cheeks whenever I go out. This blush literally started making me want to wear blush after years of never even considering it. AND it's good for your skin - what a bonus! Highly recommend!!"

Another explained, "I can go down the list of impulse buys I've made after seeing them on TikTok. Most of them fall way short of what I had hoped for or expected. Not this stuff. I'd give it 10 stars if I could. After turning 40 I've not been happy with my blush or tinted moisturizers. More often than not, they either pill or settle into my pores, etc. I don't wear very much makeup and I'm surely no makeup artist. I'm sure I'm doing something wrong, but to be honest, I'm not willing to put the time or effort into learning at this point in life. YOUTHFORIA to the rescue! This stuff is awesome. I can use it to create nothing more than a healthy glow, or can build it for more if I care to. It is undetectable once on the skin and it lasts all day. It's all I was hoping for and so much more. I highly recommend it."

An Amazon customer declared, "Multipurpose makeup! Works with my own PH so I get the right color for me. I use it on my lips and cheeks so I only have to carry 1 tube!!! I have bought several and have suggested it to other friends."

A shopper wrote, "I have tried over a hundred different cream/ liquid blushes and this one beats them ALL! It's crazy how this morphs into the perfect color. You need very little. Blends easily. Will reorder. Good Value!. BTW I'm the biggest sceptic ever! I've been in the beauty industry for almost 40 years. This is truly a terrific product! Hoping they never change the formula!!"

"This blush looks so flattering on my skin tone and is so easy to apply! I have sensitive acne prone skin and have a light/medium neutral complexion. A little goes a long way, and I really enjoy using it because I know the ingredients are also great for your skin so I am not in a rush to remove it at the end of the day. Based off of the times I've worn it, it pretty much lasts all day," someone shared.

A fan of the product raved, "I love this! So natural and creates the perfect pink for you. I wear it everyday or mix it with another blush / lipstick. It gives such a natural flush and glow. Might be pricey but so worth it and lasts for a long time. So worth it!"

"I love this blush. The color-changing effect is neat and flattering," a shopper said.